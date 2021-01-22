Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denmark halts all flights from UAE for five days

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:53 IST
Denmark halts all flights from UAE for five days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Denmark has halted all flights arriving from the United Arab Emirates for five days due to potentially unreliable coronavirus tests in Dubai, Denmark's transport ministry said on Friday.

The travel restrictions follow suspicions that coronavirus tests that can be obtained in Dubai before departure are not reliable, the ministry said, adding it had taken the decision after a detailed tip-off, without elaborating. Denmark earlier this month made it mandatory for travellers to show a negative test from the past 24 hours on arrival from all countries.

Several Danish celebrities, including former footballer Niklas Bendtner, were criticized earlier this month after Danish media reported they had travelled to Dubai on holiday despite the government advising against going abroad to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Manoj Tiwari to start donation drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will take out a Rath Yatra to collect contributions from all all sections of society, including minority community members in his constituency hit by communal violence last year, for construction of Ram ...

Nissan to source more UK batteries as part of Brexit deal 'opportunity'

Nissan will source more batteries from Britain to avoid tariffs on electric cars after the UKs trade deal with the EU, which a senior executive told Reuters turned Brexit from a risk into an opportunity for its factory in northeast England....

Central African Republic declares state of emergency

Central African Republic has declared a 15-day state of emergency throughout the country as a coalition of armed groups seeks to overthrow the newly re-elected President Faustin-Archange Touadera.The spokesperson for the presidency, Albert ...

CWC has decided that there will be new elected Congress president in June 2021: party leader KC Venugopal.

CWC has decided that there will be new elected Congress president in June 2021 party leader KC Venugopal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021