Denmark halts all flights from UAE for five days

Denmark has halted all flights arriving from the United Arab Emirates for five days due to potentially unreliable coronavirus tests in Dubai, Denmark's transport ministry said on Friday.

The travel restrictions follow suspicions that coronavirus tests that can be obtained in Dubai before departure are not reliable, the ministry said, adding it had taken the decision after a detailed tip-off, without elaborating. Denmark earlier this month made it mandatory for travellers to show a negative test from the past 24 hours on arrival from all countries.

Several Danish celebrities, including former footballer Niklas Bendtner, were criticized earlier this month after Danish media reported they had travelled to Dubai on holiday despite the government advising against going abroad to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

