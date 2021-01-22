Denmark halts all flights from UAE for five days

Denmark halts all flights from UAE for five daysReuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:53 IST
Denmark has halted all flights arriving from the United Arab Emirates for five days due to potentially unreliable coronavirus tests in Dubai, Denmark's transport ministry said on Friday.
The travel restrictions follow suspicions that coronavirus tests that can be obtained in Dubai before departure are not reliable, the ministry said, adding it had taken the decision after a detailed tip-off, without elaborating. Denmark earlier this month made it mandatory for travellers to show a negative test from the past 24 hours on arrival from all countries.
Several Danish celebrities, including former footballer Niklas Bendtner, were criticized earlier this month after Danish media reported they had travelled to Dubai on holiday despite the government advising against going abroad to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Denmark
- United Arab Emirates
- Dubai
- Danish
ALSO READ
Denmark developing digital COVID-19 "vaccine passport"
Denmark limits travel from all countries to try to check virus
Denmark restricts travel from all countries - TV 2 reports
Denmark to extend lockdown measures by three weeks - media reports
Hauliers will need negative COVID test before travel from UK to Denmark, Netherlands