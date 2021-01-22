Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks fall as China's composite index slips when global rally pauses

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Friday, the biggest daily percentage drop since Nov. 30, as investors locked in gains following recent strength and China's composite stock index slipped amid a breather in the global rally.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 14:05 IST
Hong Kong stocks fall as China's composite index slips when global rally pauses
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Friday, the biggest daily percentage drop since Nov. 30, as investors locked in gains following recent strength and China's composite stock index slipped amid a breather in the global rally.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 1.6% at 29,447.85. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.8% to 11,677.45.

For the week, the indexes rose 3.06% and 3.15% respectively, their fourth consecutive week of gains. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares fell 4.5%, while the IT sector dipped 0.1%, the financial sector ended 2.6% lower and the property sector slipped 1.8%.

"U.S. sanction does not affect the solid fundamental of some Chinese big names, the correction of the stock market has made the valuation even more attractive," said Carie Li, an economist of OCBC Wing Hang Bank in Hong Kong. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, which rose 6.03%, while the biggest loser was CNOOC Ltd, which fell 5.6%.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.72%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.4%. ** Republicans in the U.S. Congress have indicated they are willing to work with the new president on his administration's top priority, a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan, but some are opposed to the price tag.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed 0.4% lower at 3,606.75 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.1% higher. ** At 0804 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4760 per U.S. dollar, comparing to the previous close of 6.4595.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Manoj Tiwari to start donation drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will take out a Rath Yatra to collect contributions from all all sections of society, including minority community members in his constituency hit by communal violence last year, for construction of Ram ...

Nissan to source more UK batteries as part of Brexit deal 'opportunity'

Nissan will source more batteries from Britain to avoid tariffs on electric cars after the UKs trade deal with the EU, which a senior executive told Reuters turned Brexit from a risk into an opportunity for its factory in northeast England....

Central African Republic declares state of emergency

Central African Republic has declared a 15-day state of emergency throughout the country as a coalition of armed groups seeks to overthrow the newly re-elected President Faustin-Archange Touadera.The spokesperson for the presidency, Albert ...

CWC has decided that there will be new elected Congress president in June 2021: party leader KC Venugopal.

CWC has decided that there will be new elected Congress president in June 2021 party leader KC Venugopal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021