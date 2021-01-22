Left Menu
MNS urges RBI to set up panel to resolve transporters' woes

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 14:44 IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)chief Raj Thackeray on Friday urged the Reserve Bank of Indiato set up a high-power committee to look into the woes oftransporters reeling under financial burdens.

In a letter to RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, Thackerayclaimed that several banks were not following the Centre'sguidelines of observing leniency while recovering dues.

''The RBI and Centre had issued guidelines to banksasking them to observe leniency in the recovery process inlight of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, banks have not beenhonouring these guidelines,'' the MNS chief stated in theletter.

The RBI should set up a high-power committee toaddress the woes of the transport sector, he said, adding thatthe panel should also direct action against financiers whohave violated the government's directives.

Thackeray further claimed that some financiers hadissued notices for recovery and were charging Rs 2,000 pernotice as fine.

