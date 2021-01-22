Ducati launches BS-VI Scrambler range at starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 14:50 IST
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Friday launched BS-VI Scrambler range in India with prices starting at Rs 7.99 lakh.

The model year 2021 Scrambler range for India now includes the Scrambler Icon, Icon Dark and 1100 Dark Pro at Rs 8.49 lakh, Rs 7.99 lakh, and Rs 10.99 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom pan India), Ducati India said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said the Scrambler range has always been a favourite amongst customers and is the best selling model range in India.

''The Scrambler Icon and Icon Dark which are now BS-VI compliant also get a retuned suspension setup which makes it ideal for daily use. I am certain that new as well as seasoned riders will appreciate these changes,'' he said adding the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro has a reinforced chassis.

The Scrambler range also comes with a new apparel line-up which ranges from jackets to t-shirts. From the Scrambler line-up, Ducati India already sells the Scrambler 1100 Pro and Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro in the country, the company said.

Bookings for the new Scrambler range are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai and deliveries will begin by January 28, it added.

