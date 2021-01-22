Bandhan Bank shares fall over 7 pc

Shares of Bandhan Bank fell for the second straight trading session on Friday after the lender reported about 14 per cent decline in net profit for the third quarter.

On BSE, shares of the bank closed 7.87 per cent lower at Rs 314.2 apiece. During the day, it touched a low of Rs 312.

On Thursday, the scrip had slipped 5.22 per cent to end at Rs 341.05.

Similarly, on NSE, the stock declined 7.56 per cent to settled at Rs 314.95.

The bank on Thursday reported a 13.5 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 632.6 crore for December 2020 quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 731 crore for the same period previous fiscal.

Total income during the period under review rose 38.3 per cent to Rs 2,625 crore from Rs 1,898 crore a year ago, Bandhan Bank said in a press release.

On asset front, gross NPAs as on December 31, 2020, stood at Rs 859.2 crore (1.1 per cent of gross advances) against Rs 1,182 crore (1.9 per cent) in the year-ago period.

