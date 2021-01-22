Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bandhan Bank shares fall over 7 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 16:42 IST
Bandhan Bank shares fall over 7 pc

Shares of Bandhan Bank fell for the second straight trading session on Friday after the lender reported about 14 per cent decline in net profit for the third quarter.

On BSE, shares of the bank closed 7.87 per cent lower at Rs 314.2 apiece. During the day, it touched a low of Rs 312.

On Thursday, the scrip had slipped 5.22 per cent to end at Rs 341.05.

Similarly, on NSE, the stock declined 7.56 per cent to settled at Rs 314.95.

The bank on Thursday reported a 13.5 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 632.6 crore for December 2020 quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 731 crore for the same period previous fiscal.

Total income during the period under review rose 38.3 per cent to Rs 2,625 crore from Rs 1,898 crore a year ago, Bandhan Bank said in a press release.

On asset front, gross NPAs as on December 31, 2020, stood at Rs 859.2 crore (1.1 per cent of gross advances) against Rs 1,182 crore (1.9 per cent) in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Suspected terrorists throw grenade at police vehicle in Kishtwar, no one injured

Suspected terrorists threw a grenade at a police vehicle in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but they missed the target and the bomb exploded on an empty stretch of road, officials said.No one was injured in the attack.Po...

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition introduced in India; packs start from Rs 89

Amazon on Friday announced the launch of its worldwide first Prime Video Mobile Edition, a single-user mobile-only plan providing SD quality video streaming to consumers, in India.Prime Video provides access to thousands of TV shows and mov...

Maha:NPC gives to Sena post of panel chief in Parli civic body

The NCP has given the post ofchairperson of a committee in the Parli Municipal Council,controlled by it, to the Shiv Sena, which has only onecouncillor in that civic body, Maharashtra minister DhananjayMundes office said on Friday.The NCP g...

Was troubled and mentally hurt: Rajib Banerjee after resigning from Mamata's cabinet

Ruling Trinamool Congress TMC leader Rajib Banerjee who stepped down as West Bengal Forest Minister from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet on Friday said he was troubled and mentally hurt. I was troubled and mentally hurt for a while and hence I ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021