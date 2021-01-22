Left Menu
HDFC Life Q3 profit up marginally to Rs 265 cr

During the April-December period, the companys net profit also rose 6 per cent to Rs 1,042 crore from Rs 984 crore in the same period a year ago. The companys solvency ratio was 2.02 times as on December 31 against the regulatory requirement of 1.50.

22-01-2021
HDFC Life on Friday reported a marginal 5.8 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 264.99 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The private sector insurer's profit stood at Rs 250.24 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income improved to Rs 21,126.80 crore from Rs 11,648.72 crore in October-December 2019. During the April-December period, the company's net profit also rose 6 per cent to Rs 1,042 crore from Rs 984 crore in the same period a year ago. The company's solvency ratio was 2.02 times as on December 31 against the regulatory requirement of 1.50.

