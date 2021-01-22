Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK police break up COVID rule-breaching wedding with 400 guests

British police said on Friday they had broken up a wedding with almost 400 guests in violation of COVID lockdown rules, which only allow six people to attend. Weddings are currently supposed to take place only under "exceptional circumstances".

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:14 IST
UK police break up COVID rule-breaching wedding with 400 guests

British police said on Friday they had broken up a wedding with almost 400 guests in violation of COVID lockdown rules, which only allow six people to attend.

Weddings are currently supposed to take place only under "exceptional circumstances". However, officers found hundreds of people gathering in Stamford Hill, in north London, with the windows covered to stop people seeing inside. The organiser of the wedding now could be fined up to 10,000 pounds ($13,700), and five others were issued 200-pound penalties.

"This was a completely unacceptable breach of the law," said Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett. "People across the country are making sacrifices by cancelling or postponing weddings and other celebrations and there is no excuse for this type of behaviour." The wedding took place at the Yesodey Hatorah Girls School, which serves Haredi Jewish families in the area, home to the biggest Orthodox Jewish community in Europe.

"We are absolutely horrified about last night’s event and condemn it in the strongest possible terms," the school said in a statement. An outside organisation was responsible for letting out its hall and it had no knowledge of the wedding, the school said. Coronavirus cases soared in Britain at the end of last year after the outbreak of a new, more contagious variant of the virus, which has led to the imposition of lockdowns across the United Kingdom.

The number of daily cases has fallen from a high of almost 70,000 on Jan. 8 to just under 40,000 in recent days, but authorities are concerned that too many people are breaking the rules, meaning the virus keeps spreading. On Thursday, British interior minister Priti Patel warned those who broke lockdown restrictions faced punishment by police and announced a new 800-pound fine for those who attended house parties.

($1 = 0.7320 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 30 lakh for Ram temple construction

Amaravati, Jan 22 PTI Telugu film actor and Jana Senaparty chief K Pawan Kalyan on Friday donated Rs 30 lakh forthe construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.Kalyan handed over a cheque for the amount to RSS APunit head Bharat, in the presence ...

Election Commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power: CEC Arora

With political partiesapprehending violence and unrest in poll-bound West Bengal,Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday said thecommission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power andmisuse of the government machinery.The CEC...

R-Day parade: Punjab tableau to depict Sikh guru's sacrifice

The supreme sacrifice of ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur will be the theme of the official tableau of Punjab for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, an official spokesperson said on Friday. The tableau delineates the 400th Park...

Health worker in Gurugram dies days after receiving COVID jab; official says no vaccination link

A woman healthcare worker died in Gurugram in Haryana on Friday, days after she had received a COVID-19 vaccine, but an official said that there was nothing yet to suggest any link with the vaccination.The 55-year-old woman died at her Guru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021