Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indigo Paints IPO garners robust response; subscribed 117 times on final day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:19 IST
Indigo Paints IPO garners robust response; subscribed 117 times on final day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indigo Paints' Rs 1,170-crore initial share-sale garnered an overwhelming response from investors and was subscribed 117 times on the final day of bidding on Friday.

The IPO has received bids for 64.58 crore shares against an offer size of 55.18 lakh shares, translating into a subscription of 117.02 times, data available on the exchanges showed.

The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 189.57 times, while that of non-institutional investor category received 263.05 times subscription and retail portion was subscribed 15.93 times.

Indigo Paints has mopped up Rs 348 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday.

The Rs 1,170.16-crore IPO comprises fresh issuance of stocks aggregating to Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 58.40 lakh equity shares by private equity firm Sequoia Capital, through its two funds SCI Investments IV and SCI Investments V, and promoter Hemant Jalan.

The price band was fixed at Rs 1,488-1,490 a share for the initial share-sale, which was open for public subscription during January 20-22.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance of shares would be used for expansion of the existing manufacturing facility at Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu, purchasing of tinting machines and gyro shakers, and repayment/prepayment of borrowings.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Edelweiss Financial Services and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The Pune-based company manufactures a range of decorative paints and has an extensive distribution network across the country.

As of September 30, 2020, the company had three manufacturing facilities located in Rajasthan, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank reports Q3 net at Rs 147 cr; COVID ups stressed assets

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday reported consolidated net profit of Rs 147 crore for the December quarter and a jump in asset quality stress due to COVID-19.The bank had posted a loss of Rs 18,564 crore in the year-ago period, when...

Portugal's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record for fifth consecutive day

Portugals daily death toll from the coronavirus reached a record high of 234 on Thursday, up from 221 reported a day before, bringing the total to 9,920 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said. The country of 1...

BCCC gets Justice Gita Mittal as new chairperson

The board of directors of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation IBF has appointed Justice Gita Mittal, former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, as the new chairperson of the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council BCCC.The BCC...

Vistara's Dreamliner aircraft features Panasonic's new 3D inflight map application Arc

Vistara airline on Friday said its B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft would now feature Panasonics new 3D inflight map application called Arc.Vistara passengers will now be able to choose from over 20 distinct map views in 4K for various phases of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021