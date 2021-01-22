Left Menu
Toll rises to nine in Telangana road accident; Kin stage protest demanding compensations

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:42 IST
Two women succumbed toinjuries, taking the toll to nine in the collision involvingan autorickshaw packed with farm labourers and a containertruck in this district, police said on Friday.

Six women farm workers and the autorickshaw driver werekilled and over ten injured in the head-on collision atAngadipeta, about 70 kms from here, on Hyderabad-NagarjunaSagar Highway on Thursday, police had said.

The truck hit the bigger sized auto carrying about 20people while trying to overtake another vehicle resulting inthe collision.

''Two more women died while undergoing treatment at ahospital. Eleven others are being treated in two hospitals,'' apolice official said.

Mild tension prevailed at Devarakonda Government hospitalwhere autopsy was conducted on the bodies as the kin staged aprotest demanding compensation.

However, they relented after Telangana Minister GJagadish Reddy announced Rs three lakh relief to the kin ofeach deceased and a two-bedroom house besides free educationto their children.

The Police official said the truck driver, now incustody, was found to be in an inebriated condition when thevehicle and the bigger sized auto carrying about 20 peoplecollided.

All passengers of the auto were women farm labourersreturning home from work.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday expressedshock over the accident and instructed the medical officers togive the best treatment to the injured. PII GDKVS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

