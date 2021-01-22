Wendt India clocks 3qtr consolidated net at Rs 4.27 cr

Chennai, Jan 22(PTI): Abrasives manufacturer WendtIndia has clocked Rs 4.27 crore consolidated net for thequarter ending December 31, 2020.

The Murugappa Group company had reportedconsolidated net profit of Rs 2.20 crore during thecorresponding quarter previous year.

For the nine months period ending December 31,2020 consolidated profit stood at Rs 7.47 crore as against Rs10.80 crore recorded same period last fiscal, the company saidon Friday.

Total income on consolidated basis for thequarter under review, grew to Rs 36.86 crore from Rs 34.99crore.

For the nine month period ending December 31,2020 consolidated total income was at Rs 94.37 crore asagainst Rs 120.94 crore.

The company said in line with the earlier years,the Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 10per share (100 per cent on face value of equity shares of Rs10 each), the statement added. PTI VIJ BN WELCOME WELCOME

