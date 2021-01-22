Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors hikes prices of passenger vehicles

Rising input costs and material costs of steel, precious metals and semiconductors have compelled the company to pass on the part of the cost to customers, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:32 IST
Tata Motors hikes prices of passenger vehicles
Representative Image.

Tata Motors on Friday said it has increased prices of its passenger vehicle (PV) range by up to Rs 20,000 to offset rising input costs and semiconductors.

The company joins others like Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra, which have also hiked their vehicles' prices. ''Rising input costs and material costs of steel, precious metals and semiconductors have compelled the company to pass on the part of the cost to customers,'' Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. The company further said, ''Tata Motors has marginally increased prices from 0 to Rs 26,000, depending on the variant.

Continuing its commitment towards customers, the company will also offer protection from the price increase to customers who have booked Tata passenger vehicles on or before January 21, it added.

Tata Motors currently sells PVs ranging from hatchback Tiago with starting price of Rs 4.7 lakh to SUV Harrier tagged at Rs 19.1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata Motors said its PV business has been witnessing strong demand for its 'New Forever' range of Cars & SUVs and grew by 39 per cent in financial year 2021 over financial year20.

In the third quarter of financial year 2021, Tata Motors also registered the highest ever sales in the last 33 quarters and continues to work on debottlenecking the supply chain and ramping up its output to meet the increased demand, it added.

On Monday, Maruti Suzuki India had said it increased the price for select models by up to Rs 34,000 to offset the adverse impact of rising input costs. Earlier this month, Mahindra & Mahindra announced a hike in prices of its range of personal and commercial vehicles by around 1.9 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Took a cue from the NZ attack and bowled a straight line against Smith and Co, says Bharat Arun

When India was still under strict lockdown and cricket had just resumed in the post-coronavirus era with the England-West Indies Test series in July, the Indian team management led by coach Ravi Shastri had already devised a plan to knock o...

Feuz earns 1st Kitzbühel win in downhill marred by crashes

Swiss skier Beat Feuz won a mens World Cup downhill on the classic Streif course for the first time Friday as teammate Urs Kryenbhl crashed badly on the final jump.Approaching the finish at nearly 150 kph 93 mph, Kryenbhl lost his balance i...

Yes Bank reports Q3 net at Rs 147 cr; COVID ups stressed assets

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday reported consolidated net profit of Rs 147 crore for the December quarter and a jump in asset quality stress due to COVID-19.The bank had posted a loss of Rs 18,564 crore in the year-ago period, when...

Portugal's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record for fifth consecutive day

Portugals daily death toll from the coronavirus reached a record high of 234 on Thursday, up from 221 reported a day before, bringing the total to 9,920 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said. The country of 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021