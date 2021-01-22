Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aurobindo Pharma, KAPL get nod under PLI scheme for promotion of manufacturing bulk drugs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:39 IST
Aurobindo Pharma, KAPL get nod under PLI scheme for promotion of manufacturing bulk drugs

The government has given approval to drug firms including Aurobindo Pharma and Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals under the PLI scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical bulk drugs.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme aims at promotion of manufacturing of critical key starting materials (KSMs)/drug intermediates and APIs in the country.

The setting up of plants under the scheme will lead to total committed investment of Rs 3,761 crore by the companies and employment generation for around 3,825 people, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

The applications of Aurobindo Pharma (through Lyfius Pharma) have been approved for setting up plants for the production of Penicillin G, and 7-ACA, with committed production capacity of 15,000 MT and 2,000 MT, respectively. The committed investment for Penicillin G is Rs 1,392 crore, and for 7-ACA is Rs 813 crore, it added.

The approval has also been given to Aurobindo Pharma (through Qule Pharma) for setting up plant for production of Erythromycin Thiocyanate (TIOC), with committed production capacity of 1,600 MT at a committed investment of Rs 834 crore.

Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KAPL), a Government of India enterprise, has been accorded the approval for production of 7-ACA, with committed production capacity of 1,000 MT at a committed investment of Rs 275 crore, the statement said.

Kinvan Pvt Ltd has also been given the approval for setting up the production facility for clavulanic acid, with committed production capacity of 300 MT at a committed investment of Rs 447.17 crore, it added.

''The commercial production is projected to commence from April 1, 2023 and the disbursal of production linked incentive by the Government over the six years period would be up to a maximum of Rs 3,600 crore. Setting of these plants will make the country self-reliant to a large extent in respect of these bulk drugs,'' the ministry said.

With an objective to attain self-reliance and reduce import dependence in critical bulk drugs -KSMs/ drug intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), Department of Pharmaceuticals had launched a PLI scheme.

The PLI scheme aims at promotion of domestic manufacturing of drugs/KSM/APIs by setting up greenfield plants with minimum domestic value addition in four different target segments with a total outlay of Rs 6,940 crore for the period 2020-21 to 2029-30, it added.

''The Target Segment-I includes 4 eligible products, viz., Penicillin G; 7-ACA; Erythromycin Thiocyanate (TIOC) & Clavulanic Acid, in which the country is presently fully import dependent, were considered on priority as per the decided evaluation and selection criteria,'' the statement said.

Further, applications under the other three segments are proposed to be taken up for approval in the next 45 days, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Took a cue from the NZ attack and bowled a straight line against Smith and Co, says Bharat Arun

When India was still under strict lockdown and cricket had just resumed in the post-coronavirus era with the England-West Indies Test series in July, the Indian team management led by coach Ravi Shastri had already devised a plan to knock o...

Feuz earns 1st Kitzbühel win in downhill marred by crashes

Swiss skier Beat Feuz won a mens World Cup downhill on the classic Streif course for the first time Friday as teammate Urs Kryenbhl crashed badly on the final jump.Approaching the finish at nearly 150 kph 93 mph, Kryenbhl lost his balance i...

Yes Bank reports Q3 net at Rs 147 cr; COVID ups stressed assets

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday reported consolidated net profit of Rs 147 crore for the December quarter and a jump in asset quality stress due to COVID-19.The bank had posted a loss of Rs 18,564 crore in the year-ago period, when...

Portugal's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record for fifth consecutive day

Portugals daily death toll from the coronavirus reached a record high of 234 on Thursday, up from 221 reported a day before, bringing the total to 9,920 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said. The country of 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021