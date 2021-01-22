Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:09 IST
Reliance net profit up 12 pc in Q3 at Rs 13,101 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 12 per cent rise in December quarter net profit on improving oil-to-chemical business, strong continued momentum in retail and steady telecom unit Jio.

Consolidated net profit in October-December stood at Rs 13,101 crore, compared to Rs 11,640 crore net earning in the same period a year back, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Revenue from operations was lower at Rs 128,450 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, as against Rs 157,165 crore a year back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

