Serum pegs losses due to fire at over Rs 1000 cr; Maha CM says probe in blaze on

The Serum Institute of India (SII)on Friday said it has suffered losses of over Rs 1,000 croredue to the devastating fire that erupted a day before at itspremises here, even as Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray said that whether the blaze was an accident orsabotage will be known once the probe gets over.

Five contractual labourers died in the fire that brokeout in a five-storey building in the SII's Manjari premises inPune on Thursday.

The chief minister visited the SII on Friday to takestock of the damages. He later addressed a press conference,where Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of theSII was also present.

Talking to reporters, Poonawalla said, ''The extent ofthe damage is more than Rs 1,000 crore because of theequipment and products over there that were to be launched.'' He, however, reiterated that the Covishield vaccineproduction has not been impacted due to the blaze.

''Fortunately, we have got multiple facilities and asCM sir has explained, the COVID-19 vaccine's supply will notbe affected due to the incident,'' Poonawalla added.

''We were very lucky that the incident took place inthe building where the COVID-19 vaccine was not being stored.

It has happened where other vaccines are being produced and wewill make up that production,'' he said.

He added that the facility meant for Rotavirus and BCGvaccines has suffered major damages in the fire.

''But we will try and make up the supply gap in ourother facilities. Mainly, the loss is financial and there willnot be any loss in terms of supplies,'' the SII CEO said.

Poonawalla said this was a new building whereadditional production capacity was being put in place.

He added that the fire incident took place at thefilling line and bulk production line.

''These new filling lines and bulk production lineswere under installation. This was brand new facility. Theincident happened when the installation and other things weregoing on and no actual vaccine was being made there that timeand it was for the future so the losses are for the future,''he said.

The Manjari facility is where Covishield, the SIIvaccine against COVID-19 which is being used in the nationwideinoculation drive, is manufactured.

The building where the fire broke out is one km fromthe Covishield vaccine manufacturing unit.

Thackeray told reporters that the stock of Covishieldvaccines is safe and the fire has not hampered theirproduction.

''The probe to ascertain the cause of the fire hasstarted and after it is complete, we will come to know whetherit was an accident or sabotage. Let the investigation getcomplete. It is not correct to say anything now,'' the CM said.

''Last week, there was aray of hope when thevaccination drive began, but the news about the fire atthecentre that is manufacturing the vaccine, came as a causeof concern. Unfortunately five people died in it,'' he said.

The manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines has remainedunharmed, he said.

''The first two floors of the building, where the fireerupted, were in use. The blaze occurred on other two floorsabove them where new facilities were being created. TheCovishield vaccine manufacturing unit is located at a distancefrom the site of the fire,'' the chief minister said.

''The Serum Institute has taken up the responsibilityof looking after the kin of those killed in the fire. Thestate government will also dowhatever it can,'' he said.

When Poonawalla was asked about his tweet that heposted immediately after the fire, in which he had said thatthe incident did not claim any life, he said, ''We wererelieved and happy to know that nobody has been received anyinjury and that is why I tweeted that information. However,after some time, the five bodies were found.'' He said that all the deceased workers were employed bya contractor and the SII did not have the details about them.

Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman of the Poonawalla Groupsaid that no production of vaccines was taking place in theaffected building.

''The production was to start in the building. Thefloors were being readied. No vaccine or any other product hasbeen received any damage in that structure,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the SII issued statement saying,''The firebroke in an under-installation building of the SII plant atManjari.'' It added that it has suffered financial losses due tothe fire and the incident will impact the production of BCGand Rotavirus vaccines in the future.

