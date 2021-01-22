Shantha Biotechnics donates Rs 1 crore to Tirumala shrine

Tirupati, Jan 22 (PTI): An offering of Rs 1 crore wasmade to the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby TirumalaHills on Friday by Shantha Biotechnics Limited, a templeofficial said.

After offering worship at the temple, the companyschairman KI Varaprasad Reddy handed over a DD for the amountto TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam) board chairman YVSubba Reddy.

The devotee requested the TTD that governs the shrine toutilise the fund for the development of the TTD-run SriVenkateswara Bhakti (TV) Channel (SVBC), the official added.

