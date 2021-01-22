Shantha Biotechnics donates Rs 1 crore to Tirumala shrine

Shantha Biotechnics donates Rs 1 crore to Tirumala shrinePTI | Tirupati | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:56 IST
Tirupati, Jan 22 (PTI): An offering of Rs 1 crore wasmade to the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby TirumalaHills on Friday by Shantha Biotechnics Limited, a templeofficial said.
After offering worship at the temple, the companyschairman KI Varaprasad Reddy handed over a DD for the amountto TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam) board chairman YVSubba Reddy.
The devotee requested the TTD that governs the shrine toutilise the fund for the development of the TTD-run SriVenkateswara Bhakti (TV) Channel (SVBC), the official added.
PTI CORNVG NVG
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)