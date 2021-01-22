Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt running rapid assessment system for feedback on COVID vaccination

The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Friday said the government is using a rapid assessment system developed by it for the feedback on COVID vaccination.The government has already sent out around 6.2 lakh SMSes using Rapid Assessment System RAS to all those who have been vaccinated in a short span of four days.This initiative to utilize RAS platform is aimed at improving the vaccination experience for citizens while ensuring that all norms are being followed during the vaccination process at all vaccination centres.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:49 IST
Govt running rapid assessment system for feedback on COVID vaccination

The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Friday said the government is using a rapid assessment system developed by it for the feedback on COVID vaccination.

The government has already sent out around 6.2 lakh SMSes using 'Rapid Assessment System (RAS) to all those who have been vaccinated in a short span of four days.

''This initiative to utilize RAS platform is aimed at improving the vaccination experience for citizens while ensuring that all norms are being followed during the vaccination process at all vaccination centres. This feedback system will help the Government to make the vaccination process more citizen-friendly,'' the ministry said in a statement. The SMS sent with ID AX-GOVRAS asks citizens if social distancing was maintained at the vaccination site, whether the vaccine was given properly and information about adverse effects of immunisation was provided or not etc.

''The registered mobile numbers and names of those vaccinated on a day are sent to the RAS system by Co-WIN platform at midnight. RAS system prepares a unique URL for feedback questions and sends personalised SMSes to all beneficiaries of that day. SMS contains the name of the person, dose (first/ second), and a unique URL,'' the statement said.

In case the user does not send feedback through SMS within 24 hours, a call is made on the registered number from 1921 for the assessment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ferrari sign first female driver to their academy

Ferrari announced 16-year-old Dutch go-karter Maya Weug on Friday as the first female member of the Formula One teams driver academy. Weug, the winner of a five-day scouting camp at the Italian teams Maranello headquarters and Fiorano test ...

12,944 get COVID-19 vaccine in Telangana on Friday

The COVID-19 vaccine wasadministered to 12,944 healthcare personnel in Telangana onFriday as the cumulative tally of those immunised crossed theone lakh mark, Health department officials said.The total number of personnel planned to be vacc...

FACTBOX-Eight unusual places being used as COVID-19 vaccination centres

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As countries around the world roll out mass COVID-19 vaccination programmes, large public spaces from ice rinks to cathedrals are being repurposed as makeshift inoculation hubs.Here ...

Maduro sent letter to Iran's Leader accrediting US fugitive

A Colombian businessman was carrying a letter from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accrediting him to Irans supreme leader when he was arrested on a US warrant last year, according to a new court filing in a politically charged corrupti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021