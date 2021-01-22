Govt's assurance of keeping three farm laws on hold hollow: Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday alleged the government's assurance of keeping the three farm laws on hold was hollow and posed whether the offer of suspension of the three contentious legislations was because of the Punjab elections.

The government's negotiations with protesting farm unions hit a roadblock on Friday as the farmer leaders stuck to their demands for a complete repeal of three farm laws they find pro-corporate and a legal guarantee for minimum support price, even as the Centre asked them to reconsider its proposal for putting the Acts on hold for 12-18 months.

''Stalemate continues after 11th round of talks due to government's obduracy. Gazetted laws can't be kept suspended. They are enforceable unless repealed. The assurance to keep them on hold is, hence, hollow,'' Yechury said in a tweet. ''Kisans have seen through this subterfuge. Repeal these laws,'' he added.

Yechury also alleged that the trust deficit in the government was ''colossal'' and questioned why the agriculture laws were being suspended for 18 months.

''Why suspension of agri laws for 18 months? Eyes on Punjab assembly elections? Propaganda and spin, negating any transparency and all truth undermines people's faith,'' he said in another tweet. Unlike the last 10 rounds of talks, the 11th round could not even reach a decision on the next date for the meeting as the government also hardened its position saying it is ready to meet again once the unions agree to discuss the suspension proposal. This followed a big climbdown made by the Centre during the last round when they offered to suspend the laws and form a joint committee to find solutions.

Farmer leaders said they will intensify their agitation now and alleged that the government's approach during the meeting was not right.

