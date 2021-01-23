Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Spanish federation apologises to Tennis Australia over player quarantine

Spain's tennis federation (RFET) on Saturday apologised to Tennis Australia (TA) after complaining about the treatment of two Spanish players in quarantine before next month's Australian Open. It was not made clear whether the new cases were linked to the Australian Open. Spain's Paula Badosa on Thursday became the first player who had entered for the Grand Slam to confirm a positive test.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 13:27 IST
Tennis-Spanish federation apologises to Tennis Australia over player quarantine

Spain's tennis federation (RFET) on Saturday apologised to Tennis Australia (TA) after complaining about the treatment of two Spanish players in quarantine before next month's Australian Open. More than 70 players have been confined to their rooms after some passengers on three charter flights that brought them to Australia tested positive for the new coronavirus. Other players are able to train for up to five hours a day.

"We apologise to TA if our statement has at any time been interpreted as a criticism of their working methods, nothing is further from our intention," RFET said in a statement. The federation had said on Thursday said two players - Mario Vilella and Carlos Alcaraz - had not been informed they would be strictly confined if they were on a flight with someone who tested positive "regardless of the physical proximity".

In the earlier statement it said it was clear the duo would not be able to compete on "equal terms" at the major and the confinement could result in physical and psychological harm. On Saturday RFET said its intention had been "to request the Australian Open, with utmost respect for their skills, the possibility of exploring safe training options for Spanish players affected by isolation for 14 days."

"This initiative is based on good faith and in no way calls into question the actions of the Australian Government or the Australian Open." On Saturday, there were three new cases recorded among international arrivals in hotel quarantine in Victoria. It was not made clear whether the new cases were linked to the Australian Open.

Spain's Paula Badosa on Thursday became the first player who had entered for the Grand Slam to confirm a positive test. "The RFET thanks TA for the effort to organise, in these difficult moments due to the pandemic, the first Grand Slam of the season, something vital for our players who are going to compete again and generate resources," RFET added.

The Australian Open begins on Feb. 8 in Melbourne, the state capital of Victoria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 20,921 new coronavirus cases, 559 deaths

Russia on Saturday reported 20,921 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,668 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,698,273.Authorities also reported an additional 559 deaths, raising the official total to 68,971....

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad to be shifted to AIIMS- Delhi from Ranchi hospital as health condition deteriorates: Officials.

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad to be shifted to AIIMS- Delhi from Ranchi hospital as health condition deteriorates Officials....

Matt Hamilton, Paul Campbell and Cristina Rosato join 'Turner & Hooch' series

Disney Plus upcoming Turner Hooch series has added actors Matt Hamilton, Paul Campbell and Cristina Rosato to its cast.Based on Tom Hanks 1989 buddy-cop movie of the same name, the show was recently greenlit by Disney with an order for 12 ...

Supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny take to the streets despite warnings

Supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny took to the streets in Russias Far East on Saturday to demand his release on a day of nationwide protests that authorities have declared illegal and vowed to break up. Navalny called on his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021