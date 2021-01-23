Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain to discuss tighter travel restrictions -BBC

British ministers are to discuss on Monday further tightening travel restrictions, the BBC reported on Saturday, adding that people arriving in the country could be required to quarantine in hotels.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-01-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 14:49 IST
Britain to discuss tighter travel restrictions -BBC
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British ministers are to discuss on Monday further tightening travel restrictions, the BBC reported on Saturday, adding that people arriving in the country could be required to quarantine in hotels. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a news conference on Friday that the UK may need to implement further measures to protect its borders from new variants of COVID-19.

Britain's current restrictions ban most international travel while new rules introduced earlier in January require a negative coronavirus test before departure for most people arriving, as well as a period of quarantine. The government is considering making it mandatory for travellers to spend that 10-day quarantine period in a hotel for which they would have to pay, as a way to enforce the quarantine rules, the BBC said.

Amid growing worries about new COVID-19 variants, critics of Britain's current quarantine policy say it is not sufficiently enforced. Stricter border rules would be a fresh blow for the aviation and travel sectors, already under great financial strain from close to a year of COVID-19 restrictions and minimal revenues.

In England, the 10-day quarantine requirement can be reduced if the traveller has a negative COVID-19 test after five days, while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have slightly different rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi arrives in Kolkata to take part in Bose's birth anniversary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modiarrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas ChandraBose.The prime ministers aircraft landed at the NSC BoseInternational Airport around 3 pm, ...

I-League: TRAU hope to grab maiden win of the season against Chennai City

Tenth-placed Tiddim Road Athletic Union TRAU will lock horns against eighth-placed Chennai City FC at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. Lying in the bottom half of the table, both teams would aim to push out and make it into the top ha...

Three cases linked to Australia Open carry highly virulent COVID-19 variant

Three people in hotel quarantine associated with the Australian Open tennis tournament have tested positive for the highly transmissible coronavirus variant linked to the United Kingdom, officials said on Saturday. The three quarantined in ...

42 pc girls allowed access to mobile phone for less than an hour a day: Survey

A new survey has found that about 42 per cent adolescent girls are allowed access to a mobile phone for less than an hour in a day with most parents feeling that they are unsafe and an unhealthy distraction for them. Centre for Catalyzing C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021