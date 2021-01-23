Dr. Biswaroop launches book based on 'Modern Slavery-Truth Never Told'

Left Menu
Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, Ph.D. in Diabetes, is known for the revolutionary 'DIP diet' held the press conference to launch his new book titled "1 Question that can save your life" on 23rd January 2021 at LTG Auditorium, New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 16:46 IST
Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury and his team of Doctors. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, Ph.D. in Diabetes, is known for the revolutionary 'DIP diet' held the press conference to launch his new book titled "1 Question that can save your life" on 23rd January 2021 at LTG Auditorium, New Delhi. During the conference, he also shared his latest Research paper published in the "Journal of Science of Healing Outcomes" in January 2021, Vol. 13 issue 50.

He briefed the media about the research paper that it is the first time in the history of the medical science, a Diabetes Type 1 patient after being on insulin (60 Units per day on an average) for over 7 years, could reverse the medical condition and be completely free of the dependency on insulin just through dietary modification what he calls as, the DIP diet. The clinical trial on the DIP diet is also conducted by the All-India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi on the spondylosis patients and reported a positive benefit in the patients in terms of reduction in pain.

He released the book with the claim, "After you finish this book, a NO will be your most probable reply to doctors, who invariably offer you chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery, vaccination and the so-called life saving, drugs to prevent, control or cure any of your diagnosed medical conditions." He further asserts in his book that before starting any treatment, ask your doctor the most important question 'What is the evidence, that by taking this treatment, I will be able to increase my life span or improve the quality of my life in comparison to not undergoing any treatment'? Your doctor may feel uncomfortable in answering this question.

"Modern medicine, is it evidence-based? Whether it is cancer, heart disease, diabetes or even annual general preventive health checkups, the evidence says, going for intervention causes more harm than not undergoing any treatment," said Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, Ph.D, on the launch of the book. Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, Ph.D. in Diabetes, is known for the revolutionary 'DIP diet'. He has authored 25 books and runs centers in Switzerland, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. Currently serving as an honorary board member of Shridhar University, India, Dr Chowdhury also runs training programs on medical nutrition and emergency life support for Lincoln University College, Malaysia.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

