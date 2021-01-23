Passenger falls out of vehicle as road collapses in Jaipur

Left Menu
A portion of a main road suddenly collapsed in the city leading to a passenger falling out of a moving auto-rickshaw and getting hurt on Saturday morning, police said.The road near Chomu House Circle collapsed due to leakage of a sewage line underground.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 16:47 IST
Visuals from the incident spot. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The road near Chomu House Circle collapsed due to leakage of a sewage line underground. The ground under the road was hollow and the auto-rickshaw lost balance and fell on it, police said.

Both the driver and the passenger got injured and were admitted to SMS Hospital.

A municipal corporation official said the leakage in the sewage line under the road made the ground hollow that led to the incident. He said the restoration work has started.

Meanwhile, the police have diverted the traffic.

