Three dead as car falls into gorge in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 20:15 IST
Three youths died on the spot when their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were residents of different areas of Shimla city. They have been identified as Suraj Sood of Summer Hill, Astha Bhatt of Navbahar and Anchal Gupta of Chotta Shimla, said Additional Superintendent of Police Praveer Thakur.

The car bearing the registration number HP 51 1819 fell into the gorge between Beolia and APJ University on Mehli Shoghi bypass road in Shimla, he said.

The case has been registered and the exact cause of the accident is being ascertained, Thakur added. PTI DJI CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

