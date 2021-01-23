Left Menu
Development News Edition

India working on 5th-gen fighter, some 6th-gen capabilities will be incorporated in it: IAF chief

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 20:33 IST
India working on 5th-gen fighter, some 6th-gen capabilities will be incorporated in it: IAF chief
The IAF chief was speaking at a press conference after the conclusion of 'Exercise Desert Knight-21' held in Jodhpur by the air forces of India and France. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Eight Rafale aircraft have already arrived in India and three more are expected by the end of this month, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said here on Saturday.

The IAF chief was speaking at a press conference after the conclusion of 'Exercise Desert Knight-21' held in Jodhpur by the air forces of India and France.

He said IAF has initiated a fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme with the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and plans to incorporate some sixth-generation capabilities in it as well.

''Our present vision is to incorporate all the latest technologies and sensors in our fifth-generation aircraft,'' Bhadauria said.

''We started work on fifth-generation aircraft a little late. So technologies and sensors contemporary to that period of development would be added into fifth-generation fighters,'' he added.

Bhadauria said when IAF received the Rafale aircraft, the first priority was to operationalise it and integrate it with the existing combat fleet.

''It has already been done, and the current exercise Desert Knight was the result of that,'' he said.

''We have some Indian pilots training in France and some in India itself. We have enough pilots to have a right pilot-cockpit ratio,'' the Air Chief Marshal said, adding that the entire induction would be completed by next year.

Earlier, Bhadauria congratulated both the air forces for successfully completing the exercise in just four days. Desert Knight-21 was scheduled to be held over five days.

''It is not in terms of interoperability which has been learnt in this exercise, but the employment of best practices, operational philosophies and mutual as well as professional interaction,'' he said.

Later, talking to the media, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said bilateral cooperation between the two countries has been going on ever since the first French aircraft landed in India in 1953.

''Now Rafale is the reflection of this strengthened cooperation and partnership,'' Lenain said.

He said this partnership has persisted through good and bad times.

''When India faced difficulties during its atomic test in Pokran in 1998, we were at your side while other countries opposed and objected. And we were also by your side in cooperation manner when you had difficulties with one of your neighbours,'' the ambassador said.

He said this exercise would further help in building mutual trust and pave the way for more cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bengal reports 410 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fresh fatalities

West Bengals COVID-19 tallyrose to 5,67,714 on Saturday as 410 more people testedpositive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushedthe states coronavirus death toll to 10,107, a healthbulletin said.As many as 474 more people were ...

Immigrant wariness a hurdle for vaccine efforts

Advocacy groups are heading into farm fields in California to bring vaccines and information to migrant laborers in Spanish and other languages.Some immigrants in the country illegally may fear that information taken during vaccinations cou...

Ally of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says more protests planned next weekend

Leonid Volkov, an ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, said on Saturday that the opposition would hold more protests next weekend to demand Navalnys release.Nearly 2,000 people were detained on Saturday at rallies across Russia sta...

Netaji biggest inspiration for 'Sonar Bangla', dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was the biggest inspiration for Sonar Bangla and for the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Speaking at a Parakram Diwas event marking 125th birth anniversary of Neta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021