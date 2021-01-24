Train services on Bhubaneswar-Vizag route partially affected

Train services on theBhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam route were partially affected onSunday after a goods train derailed at Palasa under thejurisdiction of the East Coast Railway Zone, an official said.

Two wagons of a tractor-laden goods train fromPalakkad to Tinsukia jumped off the track at Palasa yard inAndhra Pradesh, following which a relief train was rushed tothe site from Odisha's Khurda Road railway station, he said.

Railway officials have reached the spot andrestoration work has started.

Konark special train was controlled at Pundi station,while two local trains between Visakhapatanam and Palasa andthe Bhubaneswar-Palasa Express were short-terminated, theofficial said.

Train movement on the up line, however, isoperational, he added.

