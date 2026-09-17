Similipal's Green Revival: Grassland Restoration for Tigers

The Similipal Tiger Reserve has initiated an extensive grassland restoration project aimed at rejuvenating prey populations and enhancing the habitat for wild tigers. The Odisha government has championed this initiative, targeting the rehabilitation of over 500 hectares of grasslands, with a focus on crucial wildlife habitats and bolstering the food supply for prey species essential to tigers' survival.

Regional Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve, Prakash Chand Gogineni, emphasized the critical importance of grasslands, stating, "These grasslands form the backbone of the food chain, supporting herbivores, which in turn sustain carnivores, including tigers." The restoration's initial phase has seen forest staff working on 70 hectares of degraded land, with significant progress reported in both wildlife divisions of the reserve. Approximately 40 hectares of previously barren land has been revitalized and is showing signs of native grass growth, indicating positive ecological recovery.

Rejecting commercially available grass seeds, the restoration team is sourcing native seeds from the surrounding Similipal area to preserve the forest's ecological integrity. Permanent grass seed nurseries are under development to ensure consistent native seed availability for ongoing restoration. The project emphasizes strategic restoration methods with complete seeding, particularly successful in reestablishing the reserve's original ecological landscapes, dominated previously by open grassy patches interspersed among dense forests, before invasive species caused degradation.

Spanning nearly 2,750 square kilometers, Similipal is a crucial sanctuary for the Royal Bengal Tiger, with approximately 1,250 hectares of meadows serving as vital feeding grounds for herbivores. The reserve's past intervention has depleted almost 40% of these grasslands due to grazing pressure and invasive weeds. By restoring native grasslands, the project aims to counteract past declines, as native grasses are naturally more compatible with local environmental conditions, providing a stable prey base for the tiger population.

This phased restoration approach, which prioritizes severely degraded areas, demonstrates a modern conservation strategy that extends beyond traditional anti-poaching measures. The project's vision includes creating a productive forest ecosystem where grasslands are crucial for sustaining the food chain. Plans are underway to expand the initiative, aiming for a broader landscape impact by restoring over 500 hectares.

The project's commitment to using local seed sourcing and deliberate methods within both northern and southern divisions underscores its focus on ensuring long-term ecological benefits rather than temporary solutions. The ultimate objective is to revive the open meadows that once characterized Similipal's landscape, securing a more sustainable future for its diverse wildlife. (ANI)