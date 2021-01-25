World Bank and EU partner to strengthen Iraq's public financial accountability

The Government of Iraq, the World Bank Group, and the European Union signed today a grant agreement aimed at strengthening the Government of Iraq's institutions and mechanisms of fiscal accountability and oversight at federal and sub-national levels.

The project titled "Strengthening Public Financial Management (PFM) Oversight and Accountability Institutions" will benefit from jointly implemented US$12.5 million and is part of a technical assistance grant program signed back in September 2018 with the European Union to strengthen public financial management (PFM) oversight and increase the efficiency of public service delivery.

The program aims at improving PFM systems by strengthening payroll management through an IT platform. It will support transparency and accountability in the oil sector through the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative. It will foster the anti-corruption agency which can help retrieve stolen assets and the auditor general as well as support the reform of State-Owned Enterprises. Other features will be strengthening procurement systems through e-procurement and supporting integrity in reconstruction programs. The project will also assist in further tackling revenue mobilization and fiscal federalism and can be revisited in one year to align further with government priorities.

This project complements the ongoing World Bank-financed project titled "Modernization of Public Financial Management Systems" of US$41.5 million, which aims to improve financial information management and transparency, cash management, public investment management and public procurement modernization at selected federal and governorate agencies.

"Now, more than ever, the importance of a strong public financial management system is critical", said Ramzi Afif Neman, Head of World Bank Iraq Office. "The World Bank is committed to helping equip the Government of Iraq with mechanisms of fiscal accountability that are essential for sustainable reform, creation of a positive economic impact, and the restoration of public trust in the country's financial institutions."

"The efficient management of public finances and the delivery of services is critical in the achievement of public policy objectives, as well as for restoring the trust and social contract between Iraqi citizens and the country's institutions", said Martin Huth, European Union Ambassador to Iraq.

The project will support economic governance reforms at the federal level and in the Kurdistan region through technical assistance to many fiscal agencies, under the guidance of the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Prime Minister's office. The project is in line with the economic reform "White Paper" recently published by the Government of Iraq which supports the overall World Bank Group's development objectives and portfolio in Iraq. The project is also in line with the SDGs and European Union's development objectives.