Left Menu
Development News Edition

UltraTech Cement shares gain over 5 pc on Q3 earnings boost

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 11:18 IST
UltraTech Cement shares gain over 5 pc on Q3 earnings boost
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of UltraTech Cement on Monday gained over 5 per cent after the company more than doubled its consolidated net profit in the October-December quarter of FY2021.

The stock jumped 5.40 per cent to a one-year high of Rs 5,829.90 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 5.36 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 5,831.80.

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement on Saturday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,584.58 crore in the December quarter.

The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 711.17 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 12,254.12 crore, up 17.38 per cent, during the quarter under review as against Rs 10,439.34 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

UltraTech Cement's total expenses were at Rs 10,190.03 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2020-21, as against Rs 9,611.08 crore, down 6.29 per cent.

During the quarter, it had a volume growth of 14 per cent to 22.82 million tonnes, it said.

''Recovery from the COVID-19 led to the disruption of the economy. This has been fuelled by quicker demand stabilisation, supply-side restoration and greater cost efficiencies,'' UltraTech Cement said in a post earning statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EC to soon begin mock trials for remote voting: CEC

Mock trials for remote voting facilities for electors would begin soon, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said.In his message to mark the 11th National Voters Day, he said a research project on remote voting using cutting-edge tec...

New Zealand confirms first COVID-19 case in months, sparking Australia travel halt

New Zealand on Monday confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in the community in months in a 56-year-old woman, but said close contacts of the recently returned traveller had so far tested negative.The woman, who returned to New Zealand on De...

Security increased in J-K ahead of Republic Day

Security has been increased in Jammu Kashmir ahead of Republic Day, said Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP JK Police Wasim Hamdani on Monday. Though search operations are a routine matter, we have strengthened our security measures, espec...

Wealth amassed by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94k each: Oxfam

Indias 100 top billionaires have seen their fortunes increase by Rs 12,97,822 crore since March last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and this amount is enough to give 13.8 crore poorest Indians a cheque for Rs 94,045 each.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021