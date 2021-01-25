Seed Group partners with Silicon Valley-based JIFFY.ai to Facilitate Growth of Intelligent Automation Industry

Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has partnered with Silicon Valley-based enterprise automation start-up JIFFY.ai to facilitate the latter to expand its business operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the wider Middle East, and to bring in the best of intelligent automation, along with its AI-based, cloud-native low-code/no-code HyperApp technology to the region.

Under this agreement, Seed Group will enable JIFFY.ai to reach the right audience, find new potential customers, access top decision-makers in government as well as private sectors, and market their products effectively in the region. JIFFY.ai will bring its enterprise process automation platform, its HyperApp technology, and its expertise to the region, contributing to the acceleration of the ongoing tech revolution that the UAE and the region are undergoing.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, ''JIFFY.ai is a pioneer in the field of enterprise-grade process automation and their cutting-edge products have been recognized globally. We see a huge potential for their services in the UAE and the Middle East, especially when there is an increased focus on automation and digital transformation. We are pleased to have them as a partner and know this association will propel the ongoing tech developments.''The JIFFY.ai AUTOMATE platform empowers organizations to digitize their data and seamlessly integrate built-in automation technologies through HyperApps, which are designed to address the entire automation lifecycle from intelligent document processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, to natural language processing, business process management workflows, and business analytics. Cloud-native HyperApps deliver an end-to-end process automation experience, while allowing enterprise users to extend and manage the platform, accelerate their innovation and evolve their processes, making operations more time-efficient and cost-effective.

The global RPA industry alone is booming. It is poised to reach US$1.89 billion this year, seeing an increase of 19.5 percent from 2020, according to Gartner. And according to Markets and Markets, the Intelligent Process Automation market is projected to reach US$13.75 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2023.

Babu Sivadasan, Co-Founder and CEO of JIFFY.ai, said, ''JIFFY.ai is focused on connecting people, data and systems so that customers can accelerate innovation and business transformation. We are pleased and very much looking forward to our partnership with the Seed Group. The guidance and networking opportunities that Seed Group will provide will have a crucial role in our future growth and success in the region.''JIFFY.ai is a fast-growing tech start-up. In June 2020, it announced that it had raised US$18 million in series A funding, led by Nexus Venture Partners, Rebright Partners, and W250 Venture Fund. The new capital is being used for product development and expansion into new markets around the world, the company earlier said.

In addition, through its major equity shareholder The Paanini Foundation, JIFFY.ai is committed to sustainable entrepreneurship and seeks to address the professional impacts of automation head on by working in conjunction with its clients to help upskill and retrain staff that may be displaced by automation.

The Seed Group partnership makes JIFFY.ai a part of one of the fastest-growing economies in the world while exploring further opportunities with prospective clients based out of the Middle East, Africa, and Asia regions.

About JIFFY.aiFounded with the mission to radically change how enterprises automate complex business processes, JIFFY.ai puts the power of real-time innovation in business users' hands. JIFFY.ai delivers HyperApps to help them accelerate business transformation and drive end-to-end automation on a single, cloud-native cognitive automation platform that includes capabilities ranging from intelligent document processing and natural language processing to robotic process automation and low Code/no Code development. JIFFY.ai are pioneers in web-based automation solutions and believe that Automation Accelerates Innovation™, empowering enterprises with AI-powered intelligent automation solutions. JIFFY.ai is the go-to-market brand name of Paanini Inc. Visit us online at www.jiffy.ai.

About Seed GroupOver the past 16 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com.

