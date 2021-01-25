Indian companies sweep international honours for health and safety

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): In what may be a triumph for corporate India during the pandemic, British Safety Council awarded 35 Indian companies with the prestigious international 'Sword of Honour' award in 2020. These companies formed the majority of the 66 companies across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia that received the Sword of Honour.

The Indian firms include Larsen & Toubro (L&T), DLF, Panchshil Realty, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, One & Two Horizon Centre, Asian Paints, Cairn Oil & Gas, Torrent Power, Indorama, Chemplast Cuddalore Vinyls, Udupi Power Corporation, The Chanakya and The Lodhi. Of these, DLF leads with 12 project sites across India followed by L&T with 8 project sites that received the Sword of Honour. "2020 has been tough for businesses due to the pandemic. However, it is encouraging to see that more Indian companies have stepped up to the challenge by continuing to keep their workplaces safe. These organisations are leading global efforts to make workplaces safe, healthy, and sustainable," said Hemant Sethi, Country Manager - India, British Safety Council, while speaking of the Sword of Honour for 2020.

British Safety Council's 2020 Sword of Honour awards celebrate and reward those organisations that have reached the pinnacle of health, safety, and environmental management. Organisations from around the world who have achieved "Five Stars" in their Five Star Occupational Health and Safety, and Environmental Audit are invited to apply. Since its foundation in 1957, the British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards, and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the process that has led to the adoption of landmark health and safety legislation in the UK. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the wellbeing of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business.

