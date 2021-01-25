Thomas Cook India inks pact with Maldives Marketing, Public Relations Corporation

Travel services provider Thomas Cook India has signed an agreement with the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation.

The agreement will leverage to promote the Maldives as a preferred destination, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to the BSE on Monday.

''We are delighted to partner with the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation to jointly promote the Maldives as the destination of choice for our range of Indian traveller segments - including millennials, young working professionals, ad-hoc groups of friends and families,'' Thomas Cook (India), President and Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Rajeev Kale said.

On the development, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation Managing Director Thoyyib Mohamed said: ''Currently, India ranks second among the key arrival markets to Maldives. We expect that this partnership will increase arrivals from a range of Indian traveller segments''.

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation is a state-owned corporation responsible for the promotion of Maldives as a tourist destination.

Shares of Thomas Cook India Ltd closed at Rs 42.00 per scrip on BSE, down 3.34 per cent from its previous close.

