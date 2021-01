BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Says New HK Govt Quarantine Measures May Result Cargo Capacity Reduction Of Around 25%

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd: * NEW HK SAR GOVERNMENT QUARANTINE MEASURES MAY RESULT IN REDUCTION OF CARGO CAPACITY OF AROUND 25%

* NEW HK SAR GOVERNMENT QUARANTINE MEASURES MAY RESULT IN FURTHER INCREASE IN CASH BURN OF ABOUT HK$300-$400 MILLION PER MONTH * DEC CATHAY PACIFIC CARRIED A TOTAL OF 39,989 PASSENGERS, A DECREASE OF 98.7% COMPARED TO DECEMBER 2019

* IN FIRST HALF OF DECEMBER, SAW SOME GOOD DEMAND FOR STUDENT TRAVEL FROM UK TO HONG KONG FOR FESTIVE HOLIDAY PERIOD * DEC PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR DROPPED BY 66.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 18.4%

* LATER IN FEB, HK SAR GOVERNMENT TO IMPLEMENT 14-DAY HOTEL QUARANTINE PLUS 7-DAY MEDICAL SURVEILLANCE REQUIREMENT FOR HK-BASED PILOTS & CABIN CREW * PASSENGER BUSINESS NOTABLY IMPACTED IN SECOND HALF OF DEC WHEN HK SAR GOVERNMENT IMPLEMENTED BAN ON FLIGHTS FROM UK TO HK

* DEC CATHAY PACIFIC CARRIED 120,218 TONNES OF CARGO AND MAIL, A DECREASE OF 32.3% * HOTEL QUARANTINE AND MEDICAL SURVEILLANCE MEASURES WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ABILITY TO SERVICE PASSENGER AND CARGO MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

