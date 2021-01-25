Left Menu
Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla - The Father of Indian Event Management

The founder dean of NIEM the Institute of Event Management, also called father of event management in India is a multi-faceted personality. He is in love with teaching and events and this led to India's first event management course offered by Asia's best event institute NIEM.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:09 IST
Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwala. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): The founder dean of NIEM the Institute of Event Management, also called father of event management in India is a multi-faceted personality. He is in love with teaching and events and this led to India's first event management course offered by Asia's best event institute NIEM. Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla started with a teaching career as a professor in NarseeMonjee College, highly qualified with M.Com, DMS, DHE, PhD (Mumbai) and PhD (USA), even at NM he would involve himself with events as a professor in charge of cultural activities and would volunteer to work on many national-level events, during his stint at NM he also started EKTA which was a student based event company which did mega-events like Dandiyas with famous names like Falguni Pathak and many others, inter-collegiate youth festivals, pageants, sports events, parties, management training programs and the list goes on.

This love for teaching and events gave him the idea to research and he formed the first Indianised event course and Asia's first event institute - NIEM which gave a great fillip to event management as a career and even to the event industry. This fact is mentioned in Limca book of records and Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla was given a National level Rashtriya Ekta award. He has written many books on event management, was a visiting faculty at various management institutes, spoke on events on All India Radio, CII and many other important forums. He was declared as Man of the Year 2019 by Times Pune. He is on the advisory board of Symbiosis Distance Learning Centre and MIT World Peace University.

Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla has a singular achievement of having taught and sometimes even supported many celebrities like Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Aditya Pancholi, Tusshar Kapoor, Falguni Pathak, J D Majethia, Paresh Ganatra, Vipul A. Shah, Lucky Morani, Karan Grover, Riddhima Pandit and many others. Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla continues with his passion for teaching and training. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

