Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOCUS-Alphabet's Verily bets on long-term payoff from virus-testing deals

For Alphabet Inc's Verily, a healthcare venture that is one the tech giant's most prominent "other bets," the coronavirus pandemic offered an immediate business opportunity. Starting last February, the company shifted many of its about 1,000 employees to developing software for governments and employers to manage coronavirus testing.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:33 IST
FOCUS-Alphabet's Verily bets on long-term payoff from virus-testing deals

For Alphabet Inc's Verily, a healthcare venture that is one the tech giant's most prominent "other bets," the coronavirus pandemic offered an immediate business opportunity.

Starting last February, the company shifted many of its about 1,000 employees to developing software for governments and employers to manage coronavirus testing. It quickly landed major customers including the state of California, which records show paid Verily $49.6 million to use its Baseline software to schedule virus tests.

Smaller deals included a previously unreported $3.1 million grant from the National Foundation for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to operate California testing sites. Verily executives said the pandemic work was a chance to demonstrate the company's capabilities, and attract new customers.

"The conversations are naturally flowing in that way," said Dr. Jessica Mega, Verily's chief medical and scientific officer. Critics say the effort has been another distraction for Verily, which has bounced between dozens of projects without producing a stable revenue stream. The venture has drawn more than $1.8 billion in funding from Alphabet and outside investors including private equity firm Silver Lake.

Converting temporary buyers into long-term clients may be wishful thinking, four industry analysts said. Two former executives and a current employee criticized the company for taking on another one-off opportunity instead of focusing on attracting recurring subscribers to its software for clinical research, disease management and other tasks.

"I don't think COVID will give them significant tailwinds," said one of the people, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Chief Executive Andy Conrad has told employees Verily is driving toward an initial public offering, and more consistent sales would be essential for a successful Wall Street debut.

Verily's overall sales are not disclosed by Alphabet. Evercore ISI analyst Kevin Rippey estimated 2020 "other bets" overall revenue at about $650 million, with Verily contributing under $175 million. The former executives described Verily's actual revenue as higher, and another analyst suggested $200 million to $300 million as more realistic. 'WE HAD TO HELP'

Spun out of Google in 2015, Verily develops devices and software aimed at improving data collection, treatment, research and patient care. It has enjoyed bursts of revenue from collaborations with healthcare companies, including work with DexCom Inc on a miniaturized blood glucose monitor and a scuttled, high-profile experiment with Alcon AG to create a smart contact lens for similar measurements.

But Verily's financial future hinges on software products led by Baseline, which helps drugmakers enroll participants for clinical trials and analyze study data. It aims to reduce paperwork and site visits compared with traditional methods. Mega said the company refashioned Baseline to schedule coronavirus tests after governments such as California started asking for help. The software also powers scheduling for 460 Rite Aid Corp pharmacies, which provide testing as part of a partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services.

Baseline enabled about 2 million people to get tests nationwide last year, she said, a fraction of the 250 million administered overall. Dr. Vivian Lee, Verily's president of health platforms, said government COVID-19 projects helped jumpstart separate testing software dubbed Healthy at Work and Healthy at School.

The new tools have 20 customers between them, including Brown University and some biotech companies, Verily said. The University of Alabama, Birmingham has spent $6.9 million on Healthy at School, according to previously unreported records. Ralph Zottola, an assistant vice president at the university, said it is considering Verily for software to validate whether students have been vaccinated because the company has been "a good partner."

When the need for coronavirus testing software ends, Verily aims to transition some new customers to Onduo, one of its core offerings alongside Baseline. The program includes sensors, diet coaching and other personalized tools that insurers and employers can provide for managing chronic diseases and general wellness. Onduo counts Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and insurers such as CareFirst as customers.

Still, both Onduo and Baseline remain very small players in medical software markets researchers say are worth over $100 billion in the United States annually, and some larger rivals like Teladoc Health Inc's Livongo and Omada Health Inc did not divert resources to the pandemic last year. Livongo, which directly competes with Onduo, reported sales more than doubled to $267 million during the first three quarters of 2020 compared with same period a year earlier.

Mega defended Verily's moves during the greatest public health crisis in a century. "Across the company, we've raised our hands," she said. "There was an opportunity, we had to help, but it's accelerating our core business."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chelsea fires coach Frank Lampard halfway through 2nd season

Frank Lampard was fired by Chelsea on Monday halfway through his second season in charge after being unable to replicate his success as the clubs record scorer in his first Premier League managerial job.Chelsea has lost five of its last eig...

On upward curve as a team, want to take positive strides: Root

After winning the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, England skipper Joe Root on Monday said that his side is on an upward curve and every member of the side wants to take positive strides. Dominic Sibley hit an unbeaten 56 and Jos Bu...

L&T posts 5 pc jump in Q3 PAT at Rs 2,467 crore

Infrastructure giant Larsen Toubro on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 at Rs 2,467 crore, marking a growth of 4.9 per cent over the corresponding quarter of previous year. This was lar...

MSMEs contribution could be increased to 40% by exploring new marketing avenues

Union Minister for MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari has said that by exploring new marketing avenues and export potential, the contribution of Indias MSMEs could further be increased from 30 at present to 40 in the next 5 years. He said lakhs of emp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021