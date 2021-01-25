JSPL launches primary eye health services for truck drivers

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has rolled out a programme for providing primary eye health services for the truck drivers across all its plant locations. The programme envisioned by Chairman Naveen Jindal was inaugurated by Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal at the company's Angul integrated steel plant.

The programme was launched aligning to the spirit of observing the national road safety month (January 18 to February 17) by JSPL. Sightsavers India as an implementing partner for this programme will offer primary health service through a vision care centre equipped with necessary eye care equipment, devices and infrastructure.

A team of optometrist, community health worker and ophthalmic assistant will provide eye care services like screen and refraction. Truck drivers identified with refractive errors will be provided with spectacles and those who need more detailed check-up will be referred to the hospitals. The programme targets to cover more than 1,500 truck drivers in the next four months, according to a statement issued by the company. (ANI)

