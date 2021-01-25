Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSPL launches primary eye health services for truck drivers

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has rolled out a programme for providing primary eye health services for the truck drivers across all its plant locations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:59 IST
JSPL launches primary eye health services for truck drivers
The programme was inaugurated by Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal (in centre) at the company's Angul integrated steel plant. Image Credit: ANI

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has rolled out a programme for providing primary eye health services for the truck drivers across all its plant locations. The programme envisioned by Chairman Naveen Jindal was inaugurated by Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal at the company's Angul integrated steel plant.

The programme was launched aligning to the spirit of observing the national road safety month (January 18 to February 17) by JSPL. Sightsavers India as an implementing partner for this programme will offer primary health service through a vision care centre equipped with necessary eye care equipment, devices and infrastructure.

A team of optometrist, community health worker and ophthalmic assistant will provide eye care services like screen and refraction. Truck drivers identified with refractive errors will be provided with spectacles and those who need more detailed check-up will be referred to the hospitals. The programme targets to cover more than 1,500 truck drivers in the next four months, according to a statement issued by the company. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chelsea fires coach Frank Lampard halfway through 2nd season

Frank Lampard was fired by Chelsea on Monday halfway through his second season in charge after being unable to replicate his success as the clubs record scorer in his first Premier League managerial job.Chelsea has lost five of its last eig...

On upward curve as a team, want to take positive strides: Root

After winning the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, England skipper Joe Root on Monday said that his side is on an upward curve and every member of the side wants to take positive strides. Dominic Sibley hit an unbeaten 56 and Jos Bu...

L&T posts 5 pc jump in Q3 PAT at Rs 2,467 crore

Infrastructure giant Larsen Toubro on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 at Rs 2,467 crore, marking a growth of 4.9 per cent over the corresponding quarter of previous year. This was lar...

MSMEs contribution could be increased to 40% by exploring new marketing avenues

Union Minister for MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari has said that by exploring new marketing avenues and export potential, the contribution of Indias MSMEs could further be increased from 30 at present to 40 in the next 5 years. He said lakhs of emp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021