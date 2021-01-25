Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi bars entity, 9 individuals from securities mkt for fraudulent activities

Sebi has barred Money Maker Research Pvt Ltd and nine individuals from the securities market for indulging in fraudulent trading activities while providing investment advisory services.Money Maker and its directors -- Chandni Paryani and Abhisekh Tiwari -- have been directed to cease and desist from acting as investment advisors until further orders, as per an interim order passed on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:46 IST
Sebi bars entity, 9 individuals from securities mkt for fraudulent activities

Sebi has barred Money Maker Research Pvt Ltd and nine individuals from the securities market for indulging in fraudulent trading activities while providing investment advisory services.

Money Maker and its directors -- Chandni Paryani and Abhisekh Tiwari -- have been directed to cease and desist from acting as investment advisors until further orders, as per an interim order passed on Friday. An inspection was carried out by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) from April 2018 to March 2019 period.

During this period, the watchdog observed that Money Maker was actually not practicing investment advisory in the manner envisaged under the IA (Investment Adviser) norms.

Among others, it was found that the entity was charging fees from clients which were disproportionate to their annual income/ proposed investment.

The regulator noted that Money Maker was knowingly selling multiple subscriptions of the same product/ service to same clients for future period while an existing subscription was still active, which has the effect of locking in the client to the IA.

The firm and individuals were found to have violated IA as well as Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) Regulations.

The entity and nine individuals have been barred from the securities market until further orders.

Sebi has directed Money Maker, Paryani and Tiwari to ''immediately withdraw and remove all advertisements, representations, literatures, brochures, materials, publications... in relation to their investment advisory activity or any other unregistered activity in the securities market until further orders''.

Besides, they have been asked not to divert any funds raised from investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

R-Day: Security beefed up across Kashmir, forces carry out area-domination exercise in Srinagar

A day ahead of the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, police and paramilitary forces carried out random searches and an area-domination exercise at Lal Chowk and adjoining areas here on Monday as security has been beefed up across Kashmir to p...

Film Awards eligibility period extended by BAFTA to cover all of 2021

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts BAFTA has decided to extend the eligibility period for its Film Awards this year, allowing titles to release at any point in 2021 and still be eligible for the upcoming ceremony in April. Acco...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Mexican president contracts COVIDMexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 during the countrys deadliest week yet in the pand...

Negative RT-PCR report must for devotees coming for Kumbh in Haridwar

Devotees who wish to attend the forthcoming Kumbh mela must bring a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR test report, according to a standard operating procedure SOP issued by the Centre for holding the religious congregation.The RT-PCR test must be co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021