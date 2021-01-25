Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt policies, reforms made India preferred FDI destination: Goyal

Policies and reforms initiated by PM NarendraModi Ji have made India a preferred destination for FDI, Goyal said in a tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:33 IST
Govt policies, reforms made India preferred FDI destination: Goyal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The government policies and reforms have made India a preferred destination for foreign direct investments and the inflows grew at the fastest rate among top economies, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Foreign Direct Investment into India rose by 13 per cent in 2020, boosted by interest in the digital sector, and while fund flows ''declined most strongly'' in major economies such as the UK, the US and Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India and China bucked the trend,'' the UN has said.

An 'investment trends monitor' issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Sunday said that global FDI collapsed in 2020 by 42 per cent to an estimated USD 859 billion from USD 1.5 trillion in 2019.

''India Means Business: Despite Covid, FDI inflows into India grew at fastest rate among top economies. With double-digit FDI growth of 13 per cent in 2020, the world is beating a path to India. Policies and reforms initiated by PM @NarendraModi Ji have made India a preferred destination for FDI,'' Goyal said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Tractor parade on R-Day, Parliament march on Budget day

Thousands of farmers will enter the national capital on their tractors under heavy security on Republic Day, even as they announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands in...

Neglecting women to tackle COVID-19 is a losing business plan, firms told

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Companies need female employees to help them bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic and must not let gender equality slip off their agenda due to the tough business climate, a vir...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed with stimulus hopes offset by COVID concerns

Global stock markets lacked direction on Monday, with optimism over a 1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan offset by increasing COVID-19 cases and delays in vaccine supplies.Equity markets have scaled record highs in recent days on bets vaccines...

Stokes arrives in India, enters quarantine

Englands star all-rounder Ben Stokes has arrived in Chennai and is undergoing quarantine at a city hotel ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series against India. The big-ticket series starts here on February 5 and the teams training is s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021