Govt policies, reforms made India preferred FDI destination: Goyal
Policies and reforms initiated by PM NarendraModi Ji have made India a preferred destination for FDI, Goyal said in a tweet.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:33 IST
The government policies and reforms have made India a preferred destination for foreign direct investments and the inflows grew at the fastest rate among top economies, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.
Foreign Direct Investment into India rose by 13 per cent in 2020, boosted by interest in the digital sector, and while fund flows ''declined most strongly'' in major economies such as the UK, the US and Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India and China bucked the trend,'' the UN has said.
An 'investment trends monitor' issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Sunday said that global FDI collapsed in 2020 by 42 per cent to an estimated USD 859 billion from USD 1.5 trillion in 2019.
''India Means Business: Despite Covid, FDI inflows into India grew at fastest rate among top economies. With double-digit FDI growth of 13 per cent in 2020, the world is beating a path to India. Policies and reforms initiated by PM @NarendraModi Ji have made India a preferred destination for FDI,'' Goyal said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- India
- Russia
- Goyal
- Industry
- Piyush Goyal
- India Means
- Commerce
- United Nations Conference
ALSO READ
Include natural gas under GST to push for gas-based economy: Industry
Goyal reviews progress of Bengaluru suburban railway project
Wedding industry back to pre-COVID levels by end of 2021:OYO
TCL Reaffirms its Pioneering in Global TV Industry by Unveiling 2021 Mini LED, QLED and 4K HDR TVs at CES 2021
FHRAI urges govt to bring tourism under concurrent list, grant industry status to hospitality sector