IMF to intensify focus on economic impact of climate change, Georgieva

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the Climate Adaptation Summit that global economic output could expand by 0.7% over the next 15 years and millions of jobs could be created if carbon prices rose steadily and investments expanded in green infrastructure. "We see climate as a fundamental risk for economic and financial stability, and we see climate action as an opportunity to reinvigorate growth, especially after the pandemic, and to generate new green jobs," Georgieva said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund views climate change as a fundamental risk to economic and financial stability, its chief said on Monday, mapping out the IMF's plans to help focus investments in green technologies that will boost global growth. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the Climate Adaptation Summit that global economic output could expand by 0.7% over the next 15 years and millions of jobs could be created if carbon prices rose steadily and investments expanded in green infrastructure.

"We see climate as a fundamental risk for economic and financial stability, and we see climate action as an opportunity to reinvigorate growth, especially after the pandemic, and to generate new green jobs," Georgieva said. She said the IMF was taking action in four areas to accelerate the transition to a new low-carbon and climate-resilient economy.

Georgieva said the Fund would launch a new "Climate Change Dashboard" this year to track the economic impact of climate risks and the measures taken to mitigate them, a key step to ensuring the needed shift. "Climate resilience is a critical priority," she said. "This is why we place it at the heart of what do, this year and (in) the years to come."

The Fund is also integrating climate factors into its annual economic country assessments, also known as Article IV consultations, focusing on adaptation in highly vulnerable countries, and carbon pricing in its assessment of large emitters, Georgieva said. In addition, she said the IMF is adopting enhanced stress tests and standardizing disclosure of climate-related financial stability risks in its financial-sector surveys, and expanding its training and support to help central banks and finance ministries take climate considerations into account.

