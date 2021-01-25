Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Dialogue Commission meet discusses financial challenges facing mass EV adoption

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:10 IST
Delhi Dialogue Commission meet discusses financial challenges facing mass EV adoption

The financial challenges before mass adoption of electric vehicles in the national capital were discussed in a meeting organised by the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) on Monday.

The meeting held in partnership with the Delhi Finance Corporation sought to identify various interventions that can be made by the city government to encourage financing institutions to support adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi. The consultation was supported by RMI India and WRI India, said a DDC statement.

Speaking at the virtual meet, DDC vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah said, ''Considering that lack of financing options for electric vehicles is a critical barrier for mass adoption, the discussion provided a much-needed conversation among all the stakeholders.'' ''An important feedback received during interaction with various stakeholders earlier was higher interest rates on loans for electric vehicles due to ''persistent scepticism'' concerning electric vehicle technology coupled with issues of vehicle residual value and second-life of battery,'' Shah pointed out.

Though the challenge for banks to finance electric vehicles is the new technology and low resale value, they have an important role to play for promoting volumes of electric vehicles segment through attractive loan terms, said Amit Bhatt, the executive director of World Resources Institute (WRI) India.

''This discussion helped us in understanding the challenges in greater detail and work towards addressing these issues,'' Bhatt said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of leading financing institutions, vehicle manufacturers, delivery service providers, and fleet aggregators to discuss the various financing challenges in the adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi.

The Delhi government notified its electric vehicle (EV) policy on August 7, 2020 and has aimed at having an electric vehicle market share of 25 per cent of all new vehicle sales in Delhi by 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

With Trump gone, U.S. Supreme Court pulls plug on anti-corruption cases

Five days after the end of Donald Trumps presidency, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday halted lawsuits accusing him of violating the U.S. Constitutions anti-corruption provisions by maintaining ownership of his business empire including a ho...

EU locks horns with AstraZeneca on vaccine deliveries amid 'supply shock'

AstraZeneca is not doing enough to try to resolve a dispute over delayed COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union, the blocs top health official said on Monday, as news emerged the drugmaker is also facing supply problems elsewhere...

Karnataka cabinet rejigged for third time

In Karnataka, chief minister BS Yediyurappa made changes in the Cabinet for the third time. Family Welfare minister, K Sudhakar got the Medical Education ministry back in his fold. He was at the helm of this ministry earlier also before it ...

Nigerian police working to rescue abducted orphans and staff

Police in Nigeria are working to rescue seven children and a man who were abducted from an orphanage in the capital over the weekend.The children and a staff member of the Rachels Orphanage Home in the capital city, Abuja, were abducted Sat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021