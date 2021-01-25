Wipro appoints Douglas Silva as Country Head for Brazil

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:35 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

IT major Wipro on Monday said it has appointed Douglas Silva as the Country Head for its Brazilian operations.

Prior to joining Wipro, Silva was the Head of Financial Services Industry in Latin America and Enterprise Sales Director for Brazil for Amazon Web Services (AWS), a statement said. He has more than two decades of experience in the IT industry and has played key roles in spearheading client transformations across various sectors, it added.

Silva, who has held senior positions with SAP, Capgemini and TCS, will be based at Alphaville, Brazil and will report to Wipro Latin America Managing Director Mukund Seetharaman, the company said. ''We are excited to have Douglas Silva join us as we look to build on our legacy of success and drive accelerated growth in one of Latin America's most dynamic markets. Brazil has helped drive growth across the region over the last few years and Wipro remains committed to strengthening its teams to support both global and local clients in their transformation journey,'' Seetharaman said.

Wipro has made a number of strategic investments in Latin America during the past five years given the region's enormous growth potential. The company has built its local presence across the region significantly by hiring a strong and diverse local workforce, acquiring local companies and establishing offices in key economic hubs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

