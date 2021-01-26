Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marina Bay beckons as Singapore gears up for 'Davos in Asia'

Organisers of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting are also targeting the venue, sources told Reuters, to host the 2021 event after the gathering normally held in the Swiss Alpine ski resort of Davos was cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis. The WEF is also holding a virtual event this week, the time when global political and business leaders would normally gather amid high security in the remote Swiss town.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 06:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 06:30 IST
Marina Bay beckons as Singapore gears up for 'Davos in Asia'

Once part of daily life for Singapore, conferences in the era of COVID-19 are a meticulously planned operation in the global business hub, which is due to host 'Davos in Asia" in May.

After safety marshals check masks are properly fitted and social distancing adhered to, registration is accompanied by a swab of both nostrils by medics in top-to-toe protective suits. Guests then wait 10 to 15 minutes for a rapid antigen test result and can proceed after receiving a text message that reads: "You're Okay!", accompanied by a smiley face.

"Singapore is just gearing up," said Irene Lim of think-tank Institute of Policy Studies, which this week held an event for around 250 local delegates at the city state's Marina Bay Sands complex, which has facilities for more than 45,000 conference attendees, a hotel, casino and restaurants. Organisers of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting are also targeting the venue, sources told Reuters, to host the 2021 event after the gathering normally held in the Swiss Alpine ski resort of Davos was cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The WEF is also holding a virtual event this week, the time when global political and business leaders would normally gather amid high security in the remote Swiss town. With Singapore's borders largely closed, and the pandemic still raging across the world, there is still significant uncertainty over plans for the island nation's 2021 alternative.

But its tentative restart of smaller conferences offers a glimpse into what Davos attendees might expect if they are able to travel safely and to meet in person rather than remotely. Guests arriving at the glitzy Singapore complex, which had a starring role in the 2018 movie "Crazy Rich Asians" , first have their temperatures and contact tracing devices, either a bluetooth-powered app or a pocket-sized dongle, scanned.

Then in the resort's ballroom red ropes section participants into 40-50 person groups to limit mingling, while questions from the audience trigger a frenzy of microphone cleaning by glove-wearing stewards. In a country that has helped bring the coronavirus under control through its strict rules, there is also a reminder to guests that any breaches will not go unheeded.

A menu placed at each seat advertising a lunch of kale salad and salmon, includes an advisory saying the government may request footage of the event "to conduct checks and investigations on adherence" to safety measures. "It's been quite a surreal experience. Quite different from what it was before," conference participant Ian Mak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Trump opens Florida office to push his former administration's agenda

Donald Trump opened an office in Florida on Monday that will handle his duties as a former U.S. president and seek to further his administrations agenda. The Office will be responsible for managing President Trumps correspondence, public st...

Former paramilitary boss deported to Colombia from United States

A former paramilitary boss accused of crimes including rape, torture and murder arrived in Colombia on Monday after the United States deported him, the Andean countrys migration authorities said. Hernan Giraldo, 72, was extradited to the Un...

California eases lockdowns as U.S. COVID-19 crisis ebbs

California eased strict COVID-19 stay-at-home orders on Monday, allowing restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining and greater social mixing, as public health authorities reported slower infection rates and hospitalizations. The announcement...

Biden dials German Chancellor Merkel, seeks to revitalise transatlantic alliance

US President Joe Biden on Monday spoke over the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, expressing his intention to revitalise the transatlantic alliance, the White House said.The leaders agreed to work together on common foreign policy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021