Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar firm as traders look to Fed to hold the line

Bonds held gains though hard-running equity markets cooled in Asia, and the cautious move into safer assets held the dollar index at 90.353, roughly in the middle of a range it has kept for the past two weeks. The euro and yen were likewise hemmed in, with the euro unable to break resistance around $1.2190 while the continent grapples with new COVID-19 infections and fresh lockdowns.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 09:59 IST
FOREX-Dollar firm as traders look to Fed to hold the line
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. dollar steadied on Tuesday as rising coronavirus cases and doubts over the speed and size of U.S. stimulus tempered traders' upbeat mood, while investors were also cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy review later in the week. Bonds held gains though hard-running equity markets cooled in Asia, and the cautious move into safer assets held the dollar index at 90.353, roughly in the middle of a range it has kept for the past two weeks.

The euro and yen were likewise hemmed in, with the euro unable to break resistance around $1.2190 while the continent grapples with new COVID-19 infections and fresh lockdowns. The common currency took a knock on Monday from slumping German business morale, and nursed those small losses to trade around $1.2142 in the Asia session.

The yen was steady at 103.71 per dollar, while the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars softened slightly. "Markets have come a long way on the hope that COVID goes away and governments spend a lot of money," said Westpac currency analyst Imre Speizer.

"Both of those have stalled at the moment, and so markets will stall as well," he said, leaving the kiwi, for example, in "indecision mode" between $0.7150 and $0.7240. "One of those needs to break to give you direction for the next couple of weeks," Speizer said. The kiwi was last down 0.1% at $0.7190 and the Australian dollar down 0.2% at $0.7699. Sterling slipped 0.1% to $1.3662.

Tight liquidity lifted the Chinese yuan. One-year onshore yuan forwards rose to their highest levels of 2021, while the onshore spot price edged up 0.1% to 6.4713. BIDEN TIME

Investors last week added to bets that the dollar is going to get weaker, dragged down by budget and trade deficits, and short dollar positions have hit an almost ten-year high. However currency markets have entered a holding pattern while waiting to see whether the Democrats' big virus relief package can clear Congress and whether COVID-19 vaccines actually start turning the tide on the pandemic.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats may try and pass much of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion spending package with a majority vote, but it is not clear if they have the numbers to override Republican objections. Global coronavirus cases are creeping towards 100 million, deaths are over 2 million and vaccine rollouts are running in to delays and production hitches. Drugmaker Moderna, however, said on Monday it believes its vaccine works against new variants.

Economic data outside Asia has also been soggy. That has investors bracing for soft U.S. growth figures due later in the week and are hoping to hear that the Federal Reserve, which meets for two days starting on Wednesday, remains supportive.

"We expect the Fed to reiterate a dovish policy signal," said MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman in a note to clients. "The Fed is likely to re-emphasize that it is still too early to talk about slowing the pace of quantitative easing ... despite the increased likelihood of bigger fiscal stimulus."

In cryptocurrency markets, a Monday rally in bitcoin had mostly unwound and it traded down 1% at $31,744.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Republic is from you, it belongs to you: Rahul wishes people on R-Day

Indias fate is determined by its every citizen, whether it is the satyagrahi farmer, labourer, small and medium businessman, young job seeker or a housewife troubled by inflation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday as he greeted p...

World Bank approves more funding to help Maldives mitigate COVID-19 impact

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors today approved additional financing of 21.6 million to further help Maldives mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis on poor and vulnerable workers and their families.The additional f...

Indian economy estimated to contract by 9.6% in 2020, grow at 7.3% in 2021: UN

Indias economy is projected to grow at 7.3 per cent in 2021, even as it is estimated to contract by 9.6 per cent in 2020 as lockdowns and other efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic slashed domestic consumption, the UN has said.The World...

One new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to

Arunachal Pradesh reported onenew COVID-19 case, taking the coronavirus caseload in thenortheastern state to 16,820, a senior health departmentofficial said on Tuesday.An Army man from Dahung military camp in West Kamengdistrict was detecte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021