Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt plans to provide incentive for early commencement of production from auctioned mines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 14:43 IST
Govt plans to provide incentive for early commencement of production from auctioned mines

The government plans to provide incentive to mineral block allocatees for early commencement of production from the auctioned mines, a move aimed at increasing mineral output of the country and reducing imports.

The mines ministry plans to do the same through amendment of the mining rules and has sought comments and suggestions from stakeholders on the same.

''The Ministry of Mines has prepared the Mineral (Auction) Amendment Rules, 2021 seeking to amend Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015.

As part of the pre-legislative consultation policy, the draft Amendment Rules is made available... Comments / suggestions are invited from the general public, governments of states and union territories, mining industry, stakeholders, industry associations, and other persons and entities concerned, on the draft Amendment Rules,'' the mines ministry said in a notice.

A high level committee (HLC) headed by Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, on mines, minerals and coal sectors was constituted by the government to give recommendations for enhancing exploration and domestic production, reducing imports and achieving rapid growth in exports.

The panel in its report on the coal sector has recommended that the Ministry of Mines may also adopt the methodology for commercial auction as per the recommendation of the coal sector.

One of the recommendations in the panel report is for providing incentive to successful bidders for early commencement of production from the auctioned mines.

''In view of the HLC recommendations, it has been decided to provide in the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015 that for fully explored blocks, there would be a 50 per cent rebate in the quoted revenue share, for the quantity of mineral produced and dispatched earlier than scheduled date of production as provided in tender document,'' the ministry.

The incentive will encourage the lessee to operationalise the mine and start production at an early date thereby increasing the mineral production in the country.

The objective of the amendment is to make minerals available in the market at the earliest considering that minerals are input to several industries.

''Accordingly, a draft amendment to Rule 13 of the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015 is proposed,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Had refused proposal to cut salaries of govt employees: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said despite the state economy being hit by the COVID-19 crisis, he had refused a proposal to cut salaries of government employees amid the pandemic.Addressing a Republic Day fu...

Kremlin accuses pro-Navalny protesters of violence, rules out dialogue

The Kremlin said on Tuesday there could be no dialogue with people who protest violently and illegally after tens of thousands took to the streets over the weekend to demand the release of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny.Kremlin...

Mushtaq Ali: Impressive Punjab knocks out defending champion Karnataka

Punjab knocked defending champions Karnataka out from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as their bowlers set up a comfortable nine-wicket win in the first quarter-final, here on Tuesday.Punjab first dismissed Karnataka for meagre 87 and then over...

Tourism minister Prahlad Patel condemns action of farmers at Red Fort

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Prahlad Patel on Tuesday condemned the actions of a section of farmers who entered the Red Fort as part of their tractor rally and said it violated the symbol of dignity of Indias democracy.Deviating f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021