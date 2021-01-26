Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares rebound on gains in chemical, financial sectors

Gains in financial services and chemical sectors helped European stocks rise on Tuesday after two straight sessions of declines, with Swiss wealth manager UBS jumping after posting a surge in quarterly net profit. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8%, with the German DAX gaining 1.5%, France's CAC 40 up 1.1% and UK's FTSE 100 adding 0.7%.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 15:15 IST
European shares rebound on gains in chemical, financial sectors

Gains in financial services and chemical sectors helped European stocks rise on Tuesday after two straight sessions of declines, with Swiss wealth manager UBS jumping after posting a surge in quarterly net profit.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8%, with the German DAX gaining 1.5%, France's CAC 40 up 1.1% and UK's FTSE 100 adding 0.7%. Chemical stocks gained the most among sectors as industrial gas producer Linde rose 3.7% after announcing an increase to its quarterly dividend and a $5-billion share buyback programme.

UBS gained 2.5% as high levels of client activity helped the world's largest wealth manager record a 137% rise in net profit. The broader financial services index was up 1.7%. Swedish buyout group EQT jumped 11.7% after it signed a deal to buy global real estate investment manager Exeter Property Group for $1.87 billion.

The STOXX 600 tumbled to a two-week low on Monday after data painted a gloomy picture of the European economy in January as many countries tighten curbs to combat new variants of the coronavirus. "The numbers that are coming out show economic activity in Europe is falling back and underperforming other parts of the world," said David Miller, investment director at Quilter Cheviot.

"So far, investors are prepared to look through the current difficulties on the basis that second half will be better." Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.8% with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte set to resign later in the day on hopes President Sergio Mattarella will give him a mandate to form a new government with broader backing in parliament.

"The most likely scenario in our view remains the reappointment to Conte and a new government with a majority enlarged to groups of the center and with the return of Italia Viva," analysts at Equita Research wrote in a note. "The timing of the crisis could be rather short."

Spanish pharmaceutical company PharmaMar jumped 15% after peer review journal Science published a paper that confirmed its drug Plitidepsin has a "potent preclinical efficacy" against the COVID-19. Weighing on the sector, Swiss drugmaker Novartis fell 2.8% after its fourth-quarter sales and profit rose less than analysts expected.

Britain's Rolls-Royce dived 9.2% to a 10-week low after it downgraded expectations for how much its engines would fly this year and warned of a big cash outflow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK to unveil hotel quarantine plans, public told not to book vacations

Britain will announce on Tuesday whether it will bring in mandatory quarantine in hotels for some or all arrivals, the countrys coronavirus vaccination minister said as he warned the public not to book summer vacations.Prime Minister Boris ...

Had refused proposal to cut salaries of govt employees: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said despite the state economy being hit by the COVID-19 crisis, he had refused a proposal to cut salaries of government employees amid the pandemic.Addressing a Republic Day fu...

Kremlin accuses pro-Navalny protesters of violence, rules out dialogue

The Kremlin said on Tuesday there could be no dialogue with people who protest violently and illegally after tens of thousands took to the streets over the weekend to demand the release of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny.Kremlin...

Mushtaq Ali: Impressive Punjab knocks out defending champion Karnataka

Punjab knocked defending champions Karnataka out from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as their bowlers set up a comfortable nine-wicket win in the first quarter-final, here on Tuesday.Punjab first dismissed Karnataka for meagre 87 and then over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021