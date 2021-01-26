Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands flags off 14 e-buses

Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral (Retd) D K Joshi on Tuesday flagged-off a fleet of 14 electric buses in the union territory.

Last year in March, state-owned power producer NTPC had said it will deploy electric buses in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and will also set up public charging infrastructure in the UT.

In this regard, NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) had signed an agreement with Department of Transport of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to deploy the e-buses.

''The Honourable Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral (Retd.) D K Joshi, today (Tuesday) flagged-off a fleet of 14 electric buses. The project for 40 electric buses is being executed by NVVN Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of NTPC Ltd,'' NTPC said in a statement.

The introduction of electric buses in the Island union territory will help cut down tailpipe emissions -- which result from fuel combustion in a vehicle's engine -- as well as provide comfortable public transport to the people there, it said.

In addition to the above project, the statement said, NVVN has emerged as a successful bidder for providing turnkey solutions for 90 electric buses in Bengaluru under the Smart City project.

NVVN is developing and providing a complete range of zero emission mobility solutions for various vehicle segments. In order to encourage faster migration to electric vehicles, NVVN is also developing charging infrastructure in multiple cities across the country, NTPC said.

