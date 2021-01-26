Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands flags off 14 e-buses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 18:00 IST
Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands flags off 14 e-buses

Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral (Retd) D K Joshi on Tuesday flagged-off a fleet of 14 electric buses in the union territory.

Last year in March, state-owned power producer NTPC had said it will deploy electric buses in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and will also set up public charging infrastructure in the UT.

In this regard, NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) had signed an agreement with Department of Transport of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to deploy the e-buses.

''The Honourable Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral (Retd.) D K Joshi, today (Tuesday) flagged-off a fleet of 14 electric buses. The project for 40 electric buses is being executed by NVVN Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of NTPC Ltd,'' NTPC said in a statement.

The introduction of electric buses in the Island union territory will help cut down tailpipe emissions -- which result from fuel combustion in a vehicle's engine -- as well as provide comfortable public transport to the people there, it said.

In addition to the above project, the statement said, NVVN has emerged as a successful bidder for providing turnkey solutions for 90 electric buses in Bengaluru under the Smart City project.

NVVN is developing and providing a complete range of zero emission mobility solutions for various vehicle segments. In order to encourage faster migration to electric vehicles, NVVN is also developing charging infrastructure in multiple cities across the country, NTPC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Iran will take steps next month to curb short-notice IAEA inspections - official

Iran threatened on Tuesday to block short-notice inspections of its nuclear facilities by the United Nations atomic agency as it presses Washington to reverse economic sanctions imposed on Tehran. Former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled W...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Need a lift SpaceX launches record spacecraft in cosmic rideshare programA veteran rocket from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks SpaceX aerospace company launched 143 spacecraft into s...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. WHO experts issue recommendations on Moderna COVID-19 vaccineA World Health Organization WHO panel of experts recommended on Tuesday that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine be given in two dos...

Farmers, unions stage protests in TN against farm laws

Farmers and trade unions inTamil Nadu on Tuesday held protests against the Centres newfarm laws as well as in support of the ryots opposing them inDelhi for the past two months.Many protesters, who took out motorcycle rallies,carried the Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021