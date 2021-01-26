Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grindr faces $11.7 mln fine in Norway for breach of data privacy

Norway's Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday it planned to fine dating app Grindr 100 million Norwegian crowns ($11.7 million) for what the regulator said was illegal disclosure of user data to advertising firms. U.S.-based Grindr, which describes itself as the world's largest social networking app for gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, said the allegations dated back to 2018 and no longer reflected its current privacy policy or practices.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:04 IST
Grindr faces $11.7 mln fine in Norway for breach of data privacy
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Norway's Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday it planned to fine dating app Grindr 100 million Norwegian crowns ($11.7 million) for what the regulator said was illegal disclosure of user data to advertising firms.

U.S.-based Grindr, which describes itself as the world's largest social networking app for gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, said the allegations dated back to 2018 and no longer reflected its current privacy policy or practices. "Our preliminary conclusion is that the breaches are very severe," the Norwegian agency said in a statement announcing what it said was a record fine corresponding to around 10% of Grindr's estimated global annual revenue.

Grindr has until Feb. 15 to respond to the claims, after which the Data Protection Authority will make its final decision in the case, the agency said. "We continually enhance our privacy practices in consideration of evolving privacy laws and regulations, and look forward to entering into a productive dialogue with the Norwegian Data Protection Authority," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) sets guidelines for the collection, processing and sharing of personal information in the European Union as well as in non-EU Norway. The Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC), a watchdog, said in a January 2020 report that Grindr shared detailed user data with third parties involved in advertising and profiling, such as a user's IP address, advertising ID, GPS location, age and gender.

In some cases, widespread sharing of personal data can become a matter of physical safety if users are located and targeted in countries where homosexuality is illegal, the NCC said at the time. In a statement on Tuesday, the NCC hailed the decision to fine Grindr as a historic victory for privacy.

($1 = 8.5760 Norwegian crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AP sources: Joe Biden to pause oil drilling on public lands

President Joe Biden is set to announce a wide-ranging moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands, as his administration moves quickly to reverse Trump administration policies on energy and the environment and address climate change...

Police register case against NRK for posting obscene comments against BJP leader's daughter

A case was registered againsta Non-Resident Keralite NRK on Tuesdayfor allegedlypostingobscene comments against the daughter of BJP Keralapresident K Surendran on social media recently, police said.Kozhikode Rural SP Dr Sreenivas told PTI o...

Farmers' tractor parade was not only of tractors

Horses, e-rickshaws, autorickshaws, cycles, motorcycles, cars, buses, trucks and even excavators The grand tractor parade, a show of strength by farmers on Republic Day, exhibited a battery of vehicles and modes of transport.Nihal Singh, wh...

Sikkim Guv lauds govt for maintaining COVID safety while ensuring economic stability

The 72nd Republic Day wascelebrated across Sikkim on Tuesday with strict adherence tosocial distancing norms.Hoisting the Tricolour at Paljor Stadium here,Governor Ganga Prasad lauded the Sikkim government formaintaining the balance of prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021