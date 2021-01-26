Tata Motors unveils new Safari, bookings to open next month

Left Menu
Sales of the model are expected to begin later in the month.The new Safari would come with six and seven seat options.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 21:27 IST
Tata Motors on Tuesday unveiled its upcoming flagship SUV Safari and is set to commence bookings for the model from the next month.

The new Safari is based on the D8 platform from Land Rover which allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future.

The company's Harrier SUV is also based on the same D8 platform.

Tata Motors Head Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) Vivek Srivatsa told reporters during a virtual unveiling event that the bookings for the model will open on February 4. Sales of the model are expected to begin later in the month.

The new Safari would come with six and seven seat options. It would be powered by a 2-litre diesel engine which generates 170 PS of power. The model would come with six speed manual and automatic transmission options.

The new Safari would also come with various features like panoramic sunroof, reclining second row seats, ambient mood lighting, rear AC vents, multi drive modes among others.

Tata Safari had introduced India to the SUV lifestyle, and glamourised the segment in the country for other players to follow. For over two decades, the SUV represented prestige and performance, and in its new avatar, the Safari will carry forward this rich idea and its strong legacy, the Mumbai-based auto major said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

