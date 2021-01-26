Left Menu
Development News Edition

China ambassador says export delays for Brazil vaccine supplies not political

The Sinovac shot is currently Brazil's main hope of slowing the world's second deadliest coronavirus outbreak. The active ingredient needed to produce 100 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which will be made at the federally funded Fiocruz Institute, has yet to leave China, adding to delays to Bolsonaro's widely criticized vaccine rollout.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 23:46 IST
China ambassador says export delays for Brazil vaccine supplies not political

The issues holding up vaccine supply exports from China to Brazil are due to technical, rather than political obstacles, China's ambassador said on Tuesday, as delays to Brazil's vaccine rollout began to grow. Some have speculated that China, which for years has been the butt of attacks by Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, may have stalled approving the exports as some form of political vengeance. Brazil is waiting for ingredients from China needed to produce two vaccines locally - one from China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd and another from AstraZeneca Plc .

But speaking at a press conference in Sao Paulo, Yang Wanming sought to scotch those rumors. "Regarding authorization for the export of vaccine supplies, I believe that we all know very well that this is a technical issue and not a political one," Yang Wanming said, without giving more details.

"Vaccines are a weapon to contain the pandemic and guarantee the health of the people and not a political instrument. China attaches great importance to cooperation in the development of the vaccine and we would like to consolidate cooperation." Yang Wanming said China is committed to helping Brazil after a vaccine developed by Sinovac was late-stage tested in Sao Paulo state. The Sinovac shot is currently Brazil's main hope of slowing the world's second deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

The active ingredient needed to produce 100 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which will be made at the federally funded Fiocruz Institute, has yet to leave China, adding to delays to Bolsonaro's widely criticized vaccine rollout. "The company continues to work to release the lots of (active ingredient) for the vaccine as soon as possible," AstraZeneca said in a statement.

Brazilian biomedical center Butantan expects supplies for around 8.5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine to arrive by Feb. 3, its director said on Tuesday. Butantan Director Dimas Covas said he hoped the initial shipment, enough to fill and finish some 8.5 million doses, would be followed by a similar load delivered shortly after. He also said Butantan planned to have a factory fully producing the Chinese vaccine by early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

India's colourful heritage comes alive in R-day Google doodle

India's colourful heritage comes alive in Google's Republic Day doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Main goal in Venezuela is peaceful transition of power, free and fair elections -White House

The overriding goal of U.S. policy in Venezuela is to see a peaceful transition of power through free and fair elections, the White House said on Tuesday.The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will focus on addressing the humanitari...

UN health agency panel issues key guidance on second COVID vaccines

The development follows SAGEs recommendations on 5 January on how the similar Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should be used, as deaths from the new coronavirus topped 2.1 million globally. Both are so-called mRNA vaccines which trigger an immune...

Russia diplomat hails progress in nuclear pact talks with US

A senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday that Moscow and Washington were making quick progress to negotiate an extension of their last remaining nuclear arms control treaty.Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a five-year extensio...

Twitter grants academics full access to public data, but not for suspended accounts

Twitter Inc on Tuesday opened free access to its new application programming interface API software for academic researchers, enabling them to study public conversations on its platform, but is not providing data from suspended accounts as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021