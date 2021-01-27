Left Menu
Amazon stops alcohol sales in Northern Ireland due to Brexit rules - ITV

The online retailer is concerned that excise duty will now have to be paid twice on shipments of alcohol which are sent from the British mainland across the Irish Sea to Northern Ireland, ITV reported. Britain left the European Union’s single market and customs union at 2300 GMT on New Year’s Eve, introducing paperwork and customs declarations for those businesses that import and export goods with the bloc.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 00:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon has halted sales of wines, beers and spirits in Northern Ireland and is preparing to de-list more products due to new Brexit customs rules, broadcaster ITV reported on Tuesday.

Britain left the European Union's single market and customs union at 2300 GMT on New Year's Eve, introducing paperwork and customs declarations for those businesses that import and export goods with the bloc. In order to keep the border open between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, a separate agreement was struck that requires a regulatory border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

