Amazon stops alcohol sales in Northern Ireland due to Brexit rules - ITV

Amazon has halted sales of wines, beers and spirits in Northern Ireland and is preparing to de-list more products due to new Brexit customs rules, broadcaster ITV reported on Tuesday. The online retailer is concerned that excise duty will now have to be paid twice on shipments of alcohol which are sent from the British mainland across the Irish Sea to Northern Ireland, ITV reported.

Britain left the European Union's single market and customs union at 2300 GMT on New Year's Eve, introducing paperwork and customs declarations for those businesses that import and export goods with the bloc. In order to keep the border open between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, a separate agreement was struck that requires a regulatory border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)