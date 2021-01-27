Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yellen, Rice tout economics as key to fixing American inequality

"The evidence is clear, investing in equity is good for economic growth." The U.S. economy had lost $16 trillion over the last 20 years because of discrimination, Rice said, citing figures published by Citigroup https://www.citivelocity.com/citigps/closing-the-racial-inequality-gaps in September 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 05:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 05:30 IST
Yellen, Rice tout economics as key to fixing American inequality

Dismantling racial inequalities that have plagued the United States since its founding will boost economic growth and create new jobs for everyone, top advisers to President Joe Biden said Tuesday, laying out a central tenet of the new administration's agenda.

Biden's top domestic policy adviser Susan Rice said there was clear evidence that fixing inequality was essential for the overall U.S. economy to thrive and prosper. "These aren't feel-good policies," Rice told reporters at a White House briefing ahead of executive actions planned by Biden to promote racial justice reforms. "The evidence is clear, investing in equity is good for economic growth."

The U.S. economy had lost $16 trillion over the last 20 years because of discrimination, Rice said, citing figures published by Citigroup https://www.citivelocity.com/citigps/closing-the-racial-inequality-gaps in September 2020. Closing the gaps in income and opportunity could "add $5 trillion to the U.S. economy over the next five years, and over six million new jobs for all Americans," she said. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in her welcome letter to staff, said a central goal of the agency should be harnessing the U.S. economy to right past wrongs.

"Economics isn't just something you find in a textbook," Yellen wrote. "I believe economic policy can be a potent tool to improve society. We can – and should – use it to address inequality, racism, and climate change." Biden said acting now was "the right thing to do," but emphasized it would also improve the lives of all Americans.

Rice and Yellen are key players in a Biden economics team https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-biden-economy-jobs/analysis-biden-economic-team-pledges-more-equal-u-s-after-covid-19-labor-crisis-idUSKBN28C082 that includes inequality and labor market specialists who say they will prioritize policies aimed at helping women and minorities who have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden's economic team includes people who have experienced poverty or faced discrimination in housing, employment or economic opportunity, and say they see government policies as a powerful way to redress persistent disparities.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton, one of just 15 Republicans who voted against confirming Yellen, said Biden's approach was divisive and discriminatory: "Joe Biden pledged unity, but his top priority for our economy is to rig the system so that people are treated differently on the basis of race. The woke commissars who run the government call this 'equity,' but separating people into buckets based on their skin color will always be immoral," he said.

Russ Vought, former director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, on Tuesday unveiled a new think tank, the Center for American Restoration, vowing to galvanize conservatives to fight back against the Biden policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China reports lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in more than 2 weeks

China recorded its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than two weeks, official data showed on Wednesday, suggesting aggressive measures implemented to curb a resurgence of the disease are working.The National Health Commission ...

Texas man arrested in Capitol riot, another stays in custody

A Texas man accused of taking part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month while wearing a shirt with a message that stood for murder the media was arrested Tuesday, the FBI said. Nicholas DeCarlo, 30, was charged with obstruct...

Cricket-Fans cleared of racially abusing India bowler Siraj - report

Australias cricket board has cleared six spectators of racially abusing India bowler Mohammed Siraj during the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australian media reported on Wednesday. Cricket Australia CA launched an investigation w...

In early action, Biden tries to make good on pledge to heal America's racial divide

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday it was time to act now to heal Americas racial divide, taking several steps and promising more to confront racism and inequality that he said has plagued the United States for far too long. Racial tension...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021