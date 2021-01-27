Maha: Labourer killed, 2 injured in accident on rail track

A labourer was crushed to deathand two others were injured after they got trapped in a trackrelaying train (TRT) machine during maintenance work nearKalyan here in Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said.

This led to failure of the TRT machine and trainmovement between Ambernath and Badlapur section in Thanedistrict was suspended, a Central Railway (CR) official said.

The incident took place around 3.30 am when the threecontractual labourers while working got trapped in themachine, an official from Kalyan railway police station said.

One of them died on the spot. Two others receivedinjuries and they were rushed to a hospital, he said.

CR's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar alsoconfirmed that one contractual labourer succumbed to injurieson the site and two others were injured.

The body was sent to a rural hospital in Badlapur, hesaid.

''TRT Track machine failed between Ambernath-Badlapurduring maintenance block from 2.05 to 5.10am today.

Restoration work is going on. The Down traffic between fromAmbernath to Badlapur has been suspended. Trains are runningb/w CSMT- Ambernath and Karjat-Badlapur section,'' he tweeted.

PTI COR/KKGK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)